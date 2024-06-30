Indian spin all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja announced his retirement from Twenty20 Internationals on Sunday, the day after India won their second ICC Men’s T20 World Cup title.

On Saturday, India beat South Africa by seven runs to lift the 2024 T20 World Cup in Bridgetown, Barbados, 13 years after their last ICC World Cup title and 17 years after their first title in 2007.

The 35-year-old made the announcement via his social media account, saying that winning the T20 World Cup was “a dream come true, a pinnacle of my T20 International career”.

Jadeja also confirmed that he will continue to represent the country in the other two formats, Tests and One-Day Internationals, of which he has played 72 and 197 matches respectively.

The Gujarat-born player is the third from the Indian men’s team to announce their retirement following the title triumph, after Virat Kohli and captain Rohit Sharma.

Jadeja finishes his T20I career as one of the leading all-rounders in the game, with 515 runs at a strike rate of 127.16 and 54 wickets at an economy of 7.13 across 74 matches.

He made his T20I debut against Sri Lanka in 2009 after he rose to prominence in the format with his exploits during Rajasthan Royals’ title-winning campaign in the inaugural edition of the Indian Premier League in 2008.

Beyond his bowling and batting efforts, it was his fielding that saw Jadeja become an invaluable player for India in the shortest format. Having represented India in six T20 World Cups, Jadeja finished the 2024 edition with 35 runs from the bat and one wicket across 14 overs that he bowled.