India, on Sunday, lost their final group stage tie 1-4 to Singapore at the 2024 Bamdinton Asia Junior Mixed Team Championship at Yogyakarta, Indonesia.

Having already secured a berth in the quarter-finals, India rested their first choice players across the board.

Navya Khanderi, who played the girls’ singles match of the tie replacing Tanvi Sharma, registered India’s only win in the contest with a 21-19, 21-19 win over Mutiara Puspitasari.

Dhruv Negi, who was given an opportunity in the boys’ singles, meanwhile lost 14-21, 21-11, 11-21 to Bismo Oktora.

Negi’s loss came after the mixed doubles pair of Vansh Dev and Shravani Walekar lost the opening match against Taufik Aderya and Clairine Mulia 14-21, 16-21.

The fate of the tie was decided once the fresh pair of Bhargav Ram Arigela and Vishwa Tej Gobburu lost the boys’ doubles 17-21, 15-21 against Anselmus Prasetya and Pulung Ramadhan.

Later Khanderi won the fourth match of the tie for India, before K Vennala and Shravani Walekar lost out in their girls’ doubles match.

India will now face off against Malaysia in the quarter-finals.