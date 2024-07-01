Singapore will host the 2024 World Chess Championship match between India’s Dommaraju Gukesh and China’s Ding Liren, FIDE – the world governing body for chess – announced on Monday.

The match will be held from November 20 to December 15, 2024.

“The Singapore Chess Federation, supported by the Government of Singapore, has won the bid to host the FIDE World Championship Match 2024,” read a release from FIDE.

Apart from Singapore, two Indian cities – Delhi and Chennai – had also made the bid to host the World Championship match before the deadline on May 31.

“After reviewing the bids and inspecting all potential host cities for their venues, amenities, event programs, and opportunities, the International Chess Federation has selected Singapore as the host of the World Championship Match,” the statement added.

There are four potential venues in Singapore currently in contention to host the match. The exact location for the match will be announced later.

The clash between Gukesh and Ding will mark the first-ever World Chess Championship match to be held in Singapore.

The FIDE World Championship match is one of the most important and widely watched chess events globally. Held every two years, it features the defending world champion and the challenger, chosen through a qualification process culminating in the Candidates Tournament, which includes eight of the world’s top players.

The World Championship match will consist of 14 games. The player who scores 7.5 points or more wins the match and no further games will be played. If the score is equal after 14 games, the winner is decided by a tiebreak.