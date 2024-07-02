Reading
-
1
How Kamal Haasan’s first Bollywood movie went from ‘disaster’ to ‘blockbuster’
-
2
Why India’s food norms fail to detect pesticide in spices
-
3
Michel Foucault died in 1984, but his philosophy still speaks to a world saturated with social media
-
4
A new book of classical Indian literature shows the connections between various literary traditions
-
5
Lok Sabha 2024: The return of the argumentative Indian
-
6
How a tailor found himself in years of captivity while seeking the origin of the Brahmaputra river
-
7
‘Barzakh’ trailer: A man marries his lover’s ghost in show starring Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed
-
8
‘Attempt to silence, intimidate’: Hindenburg on SEBI’s ‘show cause notice’ in Adani case
-
9
Majority will become minority if conversions at religious gatherings not stopped: Allahabad HC
-
10
At global indigenous studies meet, we presented the Adivasi view from India – for the first time