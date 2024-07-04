Priyanshu Rajawat, Tanya Hemanth, Anupama Upadhyaya and the mixed doubles pair of Rohan Kapoor and Ruthvika Gadde all reached the second round of their respective events at the Canada Open Super 500 event on Wednesday.

Rajawat produced the upset of the day as he beat Denmark’s eighth-seeded Rasmus Gemke in three games. Gemke took the lead in the match after winning the first game 21-17 but Rajawat bounced back to win the next two games to clinch the match 17-21, 21-16, 21-14 in 70 minutes.

Tanya also won a three-game encounter as she beat Canada’s Jackie Dent 21-13, 20-22, 21-14 in 54 minutes.

Upadhyaya and the pair of Kapoor-Gadde secured comfortable wins in their respective first-round matches. Whil Upadhyaye beat Ireland’s Rachael Darragh 21-11, 21-11, Kapoor and Gadde beat compatriots Tarun Kona and Sri Krishna Priya Kudaravalli 21-9, 21-9.

Sankar Muthusamy and Ayush Shetty both bowed out in the men’s singles first round. Sankar went down 16-21, 17-21 against France’s Alex Lanier while Shetty lost 14-21, 11-21 to Japan’s sixth seed Koki Watanabe.