Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Gopichand and Priyanshu Rajawat on Thursday moved into the quarter-finals of their respective events at the Canada Open Super 500.

Third seeds Treesa and Gayatri were up against the Dutch-Danish pair of Alyssa Tirtosentono and Natasja Anthonisen in the women’s round of 16. The Indians were slow off the block as their opponents raced away at the start to win the first game 21-17.

However, Treesa and Gayatri roared back into the match to clinch the next two games and win the match 17-21, 21-7, 21-8. The Indians will next face Chinese Taipei’s Hsieh Pei Shan and Hung En-Tzu.

Rajawat sealed his spot in the last-eight with a 21-19, 21-11 win over Japan’s Takuma Obayashi. Rajawat will face top seed Anders Antonsen in the men’s singles quarter-finals.

Krishna Prasad Garga-Sai Pratheek bowed out in the men’s doubles round of 16 after losing 19-21, 21-18, 17-21 to Chinese Taipei’s Lin Bing-Wei and Su Ching Heng.

The mixed doubles pair of Rohan Kapoor and Ruthvika Gadde also exited the tournament after losing 15-21, 21-19, 9-21 to the eighth seed Chinese Taipei pair of Chen Cheng Kuan and Hsu Yin-Hui.

India’s campaign in the women’s singles event came to an end as Tanya Hemanth and Anupama Upadhyaya both lost in the round of 16.

While Upadhyaya went down to Canada’s Michelle Li 14-21, 21-17, 13-21, Tanya lost 11-21, 13-21 to Thailand’s Busanan Ongbamrungphan.