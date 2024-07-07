Abhay Singh shone bright for India at the 2024 Asian Squash Doubles Championships as he clinched both the men’s doubles and mixed doubles titles in Johor, Malaysia on Sunday.

Singh, who had paired up with Velavan Senthilkumar in men’s doubles, first registered a convincing 11-4, 11-5 win over Malaysia’s Ong Sai Hung and Syafiq Kamal in the final to clinch the title in a contest which lasted 28 minutes.

Singh and Senthilkumar coasted to the title win without dropping a single game.

The top seeded Indian pair remained unbeaten in Pool A to advance to the semi-finals. They had then registered an 11-9, 11-2 win over Japan’s Tomotaka Endo and Naoki Hayashi to move into the final on Saturday.

Singh-Chinappa win mixed doubles title

Just a while after his men’s doubles title win, Singh combined with veteran Joshna Chinappa to clinch the mixed doubles title as well.

The third seeded Indians toppled Hong Kong’s Tong Tsz Wing and Tang Ming Hong 11-8, 10-11, 11-5 in a 38-minute long final.

Singh and Chinappa had earlier defeated Malaysia’s Aira Azman and Syafiq Kamal 11-9, 11-6 in the quarter-finals before beating Hong Kong’s Cheng Nga Ching and Lai Cheuk Nam Matthew 11-5, 9-11, 11-4 in the semi-finals.

Singh and Chinappa had finished second in Pool C and had suffered a loss to the fifth seeds Rachel Arnold and Ong Sai Hung in the round robin stage.