India top-order batter Jemimah Rodrigues and fast bowler Shikha Pandey are set to compete in the 2024 season of the Women’s Caribbean Premier League, as the Trinbago Knight Riders announced their squad, on Sunday, for the third edition of the competition.

The Knight Riders, winners of the inaugural edition in 2022, have signed four foreign players that include the two Indians and Australian players Meg Lanning and Jess Jonassen.

Rodrigues and Pandey will be the second and third players from the country to compete in the T20 franchise league in the Caribbean, after Shreyanka Patil finished the 2023 edition as the highest wicket-taker in the tournament, helping the Guyana Amazon Warriors finish as runners-up.

Rodrigues, 23, has previously played franchise cricket in England – with the Yorkshire Diamonds and Northern Superchargers (The Hundred) – and in the Women’s Big Bash League in Australia, with the Melbourne Renegades and Melbourne Stars.

In the Women’s Premier League in India, she plays for the Delhi Capitals.

For 35-year-old Pandey however, this will be her first time playing franchise cricket abroad. In India, she too plays for the Capitals along with Rodrigues.

The Women’s Caribbean Premier League is scheduled to take place in Trinidad and Tobago in August.