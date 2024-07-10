Skipper Shubman Gill and all-rounder Washington Sundar starred for India as they beat Zimbabwe by 23 runs in the third T20I in Harare to take a 2-1 lead in the series on Wednesday.

As the 2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup winners Yashashvi Jaiswal, Shivam Dube, and Sanju Samson slotting directly into the playing XI, India opted to bat after winning the toss.

Gill stitched a 67-run stand for the opening wicket alongside Jaiswal (36) as India recorded their first 50-run opening partnership in 16 innings.

Though the latter fell to Sikandar Raza and the centurion from last match – Abhishek Sharma – fell cheaply soon after, Gill kept the Indian innings afloat with Ruturaj Gaikwad for company.

The duo added 72 runs for the fourth wicket before Gill fell to Blessing Muzarabani for a 49-ball 66.

Gaikwad provided the accelaration with a few lustly but fell one short of a half-century with Muzarabani prizing him out in the final over.

Samson remained unbeaten on 12 with Rinku Singh (1*) as India posted 182/4 in their 20 overs.

Zimbabwe once again had a poor start to the chase as opener Wessly Madhevere fell in the second over to Avesh Khan.

The hosts struggled in the powerplay, scoring only 37 for the loss of three wickets as Khan struck once again to remove Brian Bennet, while Khaleel Ahmed prized out Tadiwanashe Marumani.

Zimbabwe lost skipper Raza soon after the powerplay as Washington Sundar started spinning his web.

The off-spinner struck twice more to send back Johnathan Campbell and wicket keeper Clive Madande to leave Zimbabwe reeling at 116-6.

Sundar finished with figures of 3-15 in four overs, even as Dion Myers fought a lone battle.

Myers remained unbeaten on 63, and had Wellington Masakadza (18*) for company as Zimbabwe fell short by 23 runs.