1
Adani power plant will destroy more forests than projected, experts say
2
In Assam, over a thousand Muslim families evicted from railway land – but not their Hindu neighbours
3
Why is Surya the only god in the Brahmanic pantheon to wear high boots?
4
How India’s crackdown on NGO funds has crushed key grassroots services and ended livelihoods
5
How to eat more nutritiously: Three changes to make to your diet
6
‘Video of journalist Rajat Sharma abusing Congress leader not fake or edited,’ X tells Delhi HC
7
Watch: From Kim Kardashian and John Cena to Tony Blair, foreign guests arrive for Ambani wedding
8
How cartoonists and social media reacted to Modi in Moscow
9
Hathras stampede: How caste discrimination has stoked the popularity of Dalit spiritual leaders
10
Why the last king of Kandy had to spend his final years in an Indian fort