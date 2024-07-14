Former Australia batter and captain Ricky Ponting has stepped down as the head coach of the Indian Premier League team Delhi Capitals, the franchise announced on Saturday.

The 49-year-old five-time World Cup winner was at the helm of the team for seven seasons, starting from 2018.

“Dear Ricky, as you move on as our Head Coach, we find it incredibly hard to put this down in words,” a post from the Delhi Capitals’ social media handle read.

“The four things you told us about in every huddle – care, commitment, attitude and effort – they sum up our seven summers together,” it added.

After 7 seasons, Delhi Capitals has decided to part ways with Ricky Ponting.



It's been a great journey, Coach! Thank you for everything 💙❤️

Under Ponting’s guidance, Delhi Capitals reached the final of the 2020 IPL, where they finished runner-up to five-time champions Mumbai Indians.

When the Australian took over in 2018, the team was still called Delhi Daredevils. They finished last in the league in his first season as coach, but then qualified for the playoffs in 2019, 2020 and 2021.

However, the Capitals haven’t qualified for the playoffs in the three editions since and finished a disappointing sixth in the 2024 season.

The Capitals are yet to announce a successor for Ponting.