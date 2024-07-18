The Board of Control for Cricket in India, on Thursday, named Suryakumar Yadav as the Indian men’s cricket team’s new T20I captain.

This development comes as the federation named the Indian squad for the T20I and ODI tour of Sri Lanka, which is slated to start on July 27.

Surprisingly, Shubman Gill has been named the deputy to Yadav in T20Is as all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who assisted Rohit Sharma during India’s 2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup-winning campaign, seems to have fallen behind in the leadership group.

Gill has also been named the vice-captain of the ODI set up, which will be led by Rohit Sharma and also features Virat Kohli and KL Rahul.

Pandya, meanwhile, has not been named in the longer format.

As far as the T20I team is concerned, a majority of the players from the T20 World Cup-winning squad retain their place apart from Sharma, Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja– all of whom have retired from the format.

The spin twins Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal too do not feature in the T20I team.

Pacer Jasprit Bumrah, meanwhile, has been rested from the tour and won’t feature in any format.

Rinku Singh, Riyan Parag, Ravi Bishnoi, Washington Sundar, and Khaleel Ahmed have retained their place from the squad which toured Zimbabwe earlier this month.

Parag and Kolkata Knight Riders pacer Harshit Rana have earned a debut call up in the ODI format.

Sundar marks a return to the ODI fold, while Rishabh Pant will also returns to the format for the first time since November 2022.

India are slated to play three T20Is and three ODIs in Sri Lanka.

India’s tour of Sri Lanka 2024 Schedule S. No. Day Date Time Match Venue 1 Saturday 27-Jul-24 07.00 PM IST 1st T20I PICS, Pallekele 2 Sunday 28-Jul-24 07.00 PM IST 2nd T20I PICS, Pallekele 3 Tuesday 30-Jul-24 07.00 PM IST 3rd T20I PICS, Pallekele 4 Friday 2-Aug-24 02.30 PM IST 1st ODI RPICS, Colombo 5 Sunday 4-Aug-24 02.30 PM IST 2nd ODI RPICS, Colombo 6 Wednesday 7-Aug-24 02.30 PM IST 3rd ODI RPICS, Colombo