India’s Deepti Sharma was, on Thursday, roped in as a replacement player for Grace Harris by London Spirit ahead of the 2024 edition of The Hundred.

Sharma, thus, joins Richa Ghosh and Smriti Mandhana as the third Indian player to be drafted in for the upcoming season of The Hundred.

Ghosh and Mandhana will turn up for Birmingham Phoenix and Southern Brave respectively.

The Spirit are slated to open their campaign against Birmingham Phoenix on July 23, but Sharma will miss the opening few matches as she will be playing for the Indian women’s cricket team at the 2024 Women’s Asia T20 Cup then.

Erin Burns will replace Sharma for the first two matches of the season at London Spirit.

Both Ghosh and Mandhana too will miss the first week of The Hundred due to Asia Cup.

Sharma had previously played for London Spirit in the inagural edition of The Hundred in 2021. She had then finished as the leading bowler for the team with ten wickets.

She had then joined the Birmingham Phoenix for the next season, but remained on the bench for most of the year.