Australian hockey player Matt Dawson has made the ultimate sacrifice to be at the Paris Olympics by having part of his finger amputated in order to play.

The 30-year-old defender, who was a member of the silver medal-winning team three years ago in Tokyo, recently broke the ring finger on his right hand, plunging his bid to compete at a third Olympics into doubt.

Doctors advised him to put it in a cast and let it recover or have the top cut off.

He opted for the latter, undergoing surgery this week.

“I made an informed decision with the plastic surgeon at the time not only for the opportunity to play in Paris but for life after as well,” he told Australia’s Channel Seven as he boarded the plane to France.

“The best option was for me to take the top of my finger off. It’s a bit of a change at the moment and an exciting challenge, I guess.”

Australian coach Colin Batch said it was an incredible show of commitment.

“It’s not something a coach can decide for a player,” he told the broadcaster.

“Full marks to Matt. Obviously he’s really committed to playing in Paris. I’m not sure I would have done it, but he’s done it, so great.”

Australia, who lost to Belgium in a penalty shootout in the Tokyo final, face 2016 Olympics champions Argentina in their first match in Paris on July 27.