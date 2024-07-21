India spinner Shreyanka Patil has been ruled out of the ongoing Women’s Asia Cup in Sri Lanka after she picked up an injury on her left hand, the Asian Cricket Council confirmed on Saturday.

Patil will be replaced by uncapped left-arm spinner Tanuja Kanwar, who played for the Gujarat Giants in the Women’s Premier League earlier this year.

The ACC claimed in a press release that the 21-year-old Patil had picked up a “fracture to the fourth finger of her left hand.”

Q. Who is going to make a strong come back?!!!!

Ans: pic.twitter.com/BXNRcPug9r — Shreyanka Patil (@shreyanka_patil) July 21, 2024

She had featured in her team’s opening match of the tournament on Friday, picking up bowling figures of 2 for 14 in the 3.2 overs she bowled, as India beat Pakistan by seven wickets.

That was Patil’s 12th T20 International match for India. Domestically, the youngster was a key player for the Royal Challengers Bangalore as they went on to win the 2024 WPL season – she took 13 wickets in the season, the most by any bowler.

Kanwar, 26, meanwhile picked up 10 wickets in the season for the Giants.

India plays its next match in the Asia Cup on Sunday, taking on the United Arab Emirates in Dambulla.