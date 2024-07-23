Israel’s Olympic delegation flew to Paris on Monday for the 2024 Olympic Games, as the Palestinian contingent called for banning the Israeli athletes over the war in Gaza.

The Summer Games in the French capital open on Friday against a backdrop of heightened security concerns and growing international outrage over the death toll and humanitarian crisis unfolding in Gaza.

The Palestine Olympic Committee said on Monday that it sent a letter to International Olympic Committee chief Thomas Bach asking him to ban Israel, citing the bombings of the besieged strip as a breach of the Olympic truce.

The letter “emphasized that Palestinian athletes, particularly those in Gaza, are denied safe passage and have suffered significantly due to ongoing conflict.”

It said “approximately 400 Palestinian athletes have been killed, and the destruction of sports facilities exacerbates the plight of athletes who are already under severe restrictions.”

In its statement, the committee also referenced the recent opinion by the United Nation’s top court finding Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territories illegal.

Ahead of the flight to France, Israel Olympic Committee President Yael Arad called it a “victory” that the team’s 88 athletes were participating in the Games.

“Our first victory is that we are here and going, and that we didn’t give up and have been competing in hundreds of competitions since October 7,” Arad told journalists at Ben Gurion airport in Lod, Israel.

She was referring to the date of the unprecedented Hamas-led attacks on southern Israel that started the war, which has led to protests around the world.

French organisers have stepped up security in Paris where the Israeli delegation will be subject to strict security protocols.

“It’s no secret that these Olympic Games are a little more difficult for all of us,” Arad added. “But we have full confidence in the organisation of security.”

‘Connect everyone by sports’

Speaking at the same conference, judoka Inbar Lanir acknowledged that Israeli athletes have become mired in controversy over the war, but added they were “used to” it.

“My part is to connect everyone by sports,” Lanir said. “It’s above all politics and wars and hate. So, I’m feeling safe and I’m excited to represent my country.”

French lawmaker Thomas Portes sparked a political row over the weekend by saying Israeli athletes were “not welcome” and calling for “mobilisation” around the Olympics, during a demonstration in support of Palestinians.

But French Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne said on Monday Israeli athletes were “welcome in France.”

Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz in a post on X thanked his French counterpart “for his welcome message to the Israeli delegation at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, and for his assurance regarding the safety of our athletes.”

Some pro-Palestinian protesters and activists in France and the United States, as well as Palestinian sports clubs and the Washington-based Council on American-Islamic Relations, had joined a call for the IOC to limit Israel’s official participation in the 2024 Summer Games over the war in Gaza.

In March, the head of the IOC coordination committee for Paris 2024, Pierre-Olivier Beckers-Vieujant, said it was “out of the question to imagine” sanctions on Israel over its war in Gaza, as Russia and its Olympic Committee were over the invasion of Ukraine.

The Olympic Games in Paris will take place from July 26 to August 11.

Several Israeli competitors are in contention for medals, including taekwondo athlete Avishag Semberg, who was a bronze medallist at the 2020 Olympics, gymnast Artem Dolgopyat, who secured Israel its first gymnastics gold in 2020, and Lanir, a 2023 world champion in her category.

Eight Palestinian athletes are also taking part in the Paris Games.

The October 7 Hamas-led attacks on Israel resulted in the deaths of 1,197 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on official Israeli figures.

Out of 251 people taken hostage that day, 116 are still being held inside the Gaza Strip, including 44 who the military says are dead.

Israel’s military offensive has killed at least 39,006 people in Gaza, also mostly civilians, according to the health ministry in the Hamas-run territory.

According to the Israeli military, 327 soldiers have been killed in the Gaza military campaign since the start of the ground offensive on October 27.