The 2024 Durand Cup is all set to kick off on Saturday with a clash between reigning champions Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Downtown Heroes at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata.

The 133rd edition of Asia’s oldest football tournament will be held across four cities – Kolkata, Kokrajhar, Shillong, and Jamshedpur.

A total of 24 teams will compete in the tournament and have been divided into six groups of four teams each. This includes teams from the Indian Super League, I-League, and the armed forces of India, Nepal, and Bangladesh.

While Group A, B, and C will play their round robin matches in Kolkata, Group D, E, and F will play theirs at Jamshedpur, Kokrajhar, and Shillong respectively.

Following a 36-match round robin stage, all six group toppers will advance to the knockouts along with two best second placed teams.

The finalists from the 2023 edition – Mohun Bagan Super Giant and East Bengal FC – have been drawn in the same group.

Groups for 2024 Durand Cup

Group A (Kolkata): Mohun Bagan SG, East Bengal FC, Indian Air Force FT, Downtown Heroes FC

Group B (Kolkata): Bengaluru FC, Inter Kashi FC, Indian Navy FT, Mohammedan SC

Group C (Kolkata): Kerala Blasters FC, Mumbai City FC, Punjab FC, CISF Protectors FT

Group D (Jamshedpur): Jamshedpur FC, Chennaiyin FC, Indian Army FT, Bangladesh Army FT

Group E (Kokrajhar): Odisha FC, NorthEast United FC, Bodoland FC, BSF FT

Group F (Shillong): FC Goa, Hyderabad FC, Shillong Lajong FC, Tribhuvan Army FC

The round robin stage, which begins on July 27, will conclude with a repeat of last year’s final on August 18.

The knockout stage is slated to commence from August 21 with the quarter-finals, while the final is expected to be held on August 31 in Kolkata.

Schedule for 2024 Durand Cup

Date Fixtures
27 July Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Dowtown Heroes
28 July Mohammaden SC vs Inter Kashi FC
28 July Jameshdpur FC vs Bangladesh Army FT
29 July East Bengal FC vs Indian Airforce FT
30 July CISF Protectors vs Punjab FC
30 July Bodoland FC vs Northeast United FC
31 July Chennaiyin FC vs Indian Army FT
31 July Bengaluru FC vs Indian Navy FT
1 August Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters FC
2 August Indian Airforce FT vs Downtown Heroes
2 August Shillong Lajong FC vs Tribhuvan Army FC
3 August Odisha FC vs BSF FT
3 August Bengaluru FC vs Inter Kashi FC
4 August Kerala Blasters FC vs Punjab FC
4 August Jamshedpur FC vs Chennaiyin FC
5 August Mumbai City FC vs CISF Protectors FT
5 August FC Goa vs FC Hyderabad
6 August Bodoloand FC vs Odisha FC
6 August Mohammedan SC vs Bengaluru FC
7 August East Bengal FC vs Downtown Heroes FC
7 August Indian Army FT vs Bangladesh Army FT
8 August Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Indian Airforce FT
8 August FC Goa vs Tribhuvan Army FC
9 August Indian Navy FT vs Inter Kashi FC
9 August Northeast United FC vs BSF FT
10 August Kerala Blasters FC vs CISF Protectors FT
10 August Shillong Lajong FC vs Hyderabad FC
11 August Punjab FC vs Mumbai City FC
11 August  Chennayin FC vs Bangladesh Army FT
12 August Bodoland FC vs BSF FT
13 August Mohmmedan SC vs Indian Navy FT
13 August Hyderabad FC vs Tribhuvan Army FC
14 August Jamshedpur FC vs Indian Army FT
16 August Northeast United FC vs Odisha FC
17 August FC Goa vs Shillong Lajong FC
18 August Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs East Bengal FC