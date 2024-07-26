At Tokyo 2020, Mirabai Chanu won India a medal on the first day of the Olympic Games. In Paris 2024, India have the opportunity to win two medals on the first day on Saturday. The pairs of Sandeep Singh/Elavenil Valarivan and Arjun Babuta/Ramita Jindal will have the opportunity to win India’s first medals when they compete in the 10m air rifle mixed team shooting event on Saturday.

Also in action in the shooting event will be Arjun Cheema and Sarabjot Singh in the men’s 10m air pistol qualifiers followed by Manu Bhaker and Rhythm Sangwan in the women’s 10m air pistol qualifiers.

Balraj Panwar, the only Indian competing in the rowing events, will be in action in the men’s single sculls heats. Panwar needs to finish in the top three to qualify for the quarter-finals.

It is an action-packed day in racquet sports with the Indian badminton, tennis and badminton campaigns getting underway.

Paddler Harmeet Desai begins his men’s singles campaign as he takes on Jordan’s Zaid Abo Yaman in the first round.

Rohan Bopanna and N Sriram Balaji begin their men’s doubles campaign when they take on the home pair of Fabien Reboul and Edouard Roger-Vasselin in the first round.

Bopanna and Balaji aren’t the only Indian men’s doubles who will be facing a French challenge on Saturday. India’s biggest medal favourites in badminton, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, start their men’s doubles campaign against the pair of Lucas Corvee and Ronan Labar in group C.

Shuttler Lakshya Sen begins his men’s singles campaign as he takes on Guatemala’s Kevin Cordon in a group L match.

Tanisha Crasto and Ashwini Ponnappa begin their women’s doubles campaign as they take on Tokyo bronze medallists Kim So Yeong and Kong Hee Yong in their group C match.

The Indian men’s hockey team, who won bronze at Tokyo 2020, begin their campaign against New Zealand as they aim to get their campaign off to a winning start.

India’s day at Paris will end just past midnight as boxer Preeti begins her women’s 54kg campaign against Vietnam’s Thi Kim Anh Vo in the round of 32.