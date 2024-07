Praise and words of joy poured in after Manu Bhaker opened India’s account at the 2024 Paris Olympics with a bronze medal in the women’s 10m air pistol event on Sunday.

Bhaker became the first Indian female shooter to win an Olympic medal and also secured the country’s first medal in the sport since London 2012.

From Beijing 2008 gold medallist Abhinav Bindra to the Indian men’s and women’s football teams, here are some of the reactions to Bhaker’s bronze medal win:

Heartiest congratulations to Manu Bhaker for clinching the bronze medal in the air pistol event at Paris 2024! 🥉 Your relentless dedication, hard work, and passion have truly paid off. It's incredible to witness your skill and determination, bringing pride to India with each… — Abhinav A. Bindra OLY (@Abhinav_Bindra) July 28, 2024

Never shot a single bullet in my life but my hands were definitely shaking watching the last few rounds! What a legend 👸🏼#ManuBhaker #Olympic2024 #shooting — Tejaswin Shankar (TJ) (@TejaswinShankar) July 28, 2024

Congratulations to @realmanubhaker on this historic achievement and opening India's account at the #ParisOlympics2024. We are just getting started! 🇮🇳💪🏽 https://t.co/GqZFm3gqbP — C A Bhavani Devi (@IamBhavaniDevi) July 28, 2024

I am proud of you @realmanubhaker ! Congratulations on the bronze medal win. https://t.co/CYRPFQziLV — P.T. USHA (@PTUshaOfficial) July 28, 2024

First ever Indian female shooter to win a medal at the Olympics!! Big congratulations @realmanubhaker!! 👏🏾 You have made the nation proud. Keep shining 🤘🏾 pic.twitter.com/sUbpc2KoWC — Robbie Uthappa (@robbieuthappa) July 28, 2024

Big congratulations to @realmanubhaker for clinching a Bronze to create history and opening India’s medal account at #Olympics2024! — Cheteshwar Pujara (@cheteshwar1) July 28, 2024

Massive moment!! 🥉



𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐮 𝐁𝐡𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐫 𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬 𝐇𝐈𝐒𝐓𝐎𝐑𝐘 🔥🔥🔥



She wins 1st medal for India in Paris and its a Bronze.



She becomes 𝟏𝐬𝐭 𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫 𝐟𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐥𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐚𝐧 𝐒𝐡𝐨𝐨𝐭𝐞𝐫 to win an Olympic medal. 🇮🇳#PARIS2024 #Olympics#TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/QTJSEbPfGu — MANOJ TIWARY (@tiwarymanoj) July 28, 2024

Congratulations Manu Bhaker for winning the first Medal for India at Paris 2024.



A Historic Bronze Medal in 10M Air Pistol Event.

1st Female Indian Shooter to Win a Medal in Olympics.#Paris2024 #Cheer4Bharat



Image Courtesy: @JioCinema @Olympics pic.twitter.com/0cprBuy3uE — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) July 28, 2024

𝐇𝐈𝐒𝐓𝐎𝐑𝐘!! 𝐌𝐀𝐍𝐔 𝐁𝐇𝐀𝐊𝐄𝐑 𝐖𝐈𝐍𝐒 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝟏𝐒𝐓 𝐌𝐄𝐃𝐀𝐋 𝐀𝐓 𝐓𝐇𝐄 #Paris2024 #Olympics



1⃣st-ever female Indian Shooter to win an Olympic Medal. 🥉



📸: @Olympics pic.twitter.com/OX2r932f9k — Odisha FC (@OdishaFC) July 28, 2024