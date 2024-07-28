Manu Bhaker, fresh after winning India’s first medal at the Paris Olympics, will be back in action on Monday as the Indian shooting contingent eye four more medals in Paris.

Bhaker will be pairing up with Sarabjot Singh in the 10m air pistol mixed team event where they will be joined by compatriots Rhythm Sangwan and Arjun Singh Cheema.

Should both pairs reach the final, Indian fans will need to watch proceedings on two screens with Ramita Jindal in action in the women’s 10m air rifle final. At the same time, Prithviraj Tondaiman will be in action in the first part of the men’s 10m trap qualification.

Arjun Babuta will round up the shooting action for India when he competes in the men’s 10m air rifle final.

Also Read: Manu Bhaker gets ‘monkey off her back’ to create history in Paris

After a disappointing show from the women’s archery team on Sunday, Indian fans will be hoping that the men’s team Dhiraj Bommadevara, Pravin Jadhav and Tarundeep Rai do better on Monday.

The trio, who finished third in qualifying, will compete directly in the quarter-finals where they will face either Colombia or Turkey. Should they win that encounter, they will likely face hosts France in what will be a tough semi-final match in front of the home crowd.

The Indian men’s hockey team will play their second match in Paris when they face Argentina.

Shuttlers Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty, Tanisha Crasto-Ashwini Ponnappa and Lakshya Sen will also be in action as will paddler Sreeja Akula.

India's schedule on July 28 (all times IST) Sport Start Time Event Athletes Medal Event? Badminton 12pm Men's Doubles Group C Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty No Shooting 12.45pm 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Qualification Manu Bhaker/Sarabjot Singh and Rhythm Sangwan/Arjun Singh Cheema No Badminton Not before 12.50pm Women’s Doubles Group C Tanisha Crasto/Ashwini Ponnappa No *Shooting 1pm 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Medal Match Manu Bhaker/Sarabjot Singh and Rhythm Sangwan/Arjun Singh Cheema Yes Shooting 1pm Men's Trap Qualification - Day 1 Prithviraj Tondaiman No Shooting 1pm 10m Air Rifle Women's Final Ramita Jindal Yes Shooting 3.30 pm 10m Air Rifle Men's Final

Arjun Babuta Yes Hockey 4.15pm Men's Pool B India No Badminton 5.30pm Men's Singles Lakshya Sen No Archery 6.31pm Men's Team Quarter-final Dhiraj Bommadevara, Pravin Jadhav and Tarundeep Rai No *Archery 7.40pm Men’s Team Semi-final Dhiraj Bommadevara, Pravin Jadhav and Tarundeep Rai

No *Archery 8.18pm Men’s Team medal matches Dhiraj Bommadevara, Pravin Jadhav and Tarundeep Rai

Yes Table Tennis 11.30pm Women's Singles Round of 32 Sreeja Akula No * Depending on previous rounds

Follow Scroll’s 2024 Paris Olympic Games coverage here.