Manu Bhaker, fresh after winning India’s first medal at the 2024 Olympics, will be back in action on Monday as the Indian shooting contingent eye four more medals in Paris on Day 3 of the quardrennial event.
Bhaker will be pairing up with Sarabjot Singh in the 10m air pistol mixed team event where they will be joined by compatriots Rhythm Sangwan and Arjun Singh Cheema.
Should both pairs reach the final, Indian fans will need to watch proceedings on two screens with Ramita Jindal in action in the women’s 10m air rifle final. At the same time, Prithviraj Tondaiman will be in action in the first part of the men’s 10m trap qualification.
Arjun Babuta will round up the shooting action for India when he competes in the men’s 10m air rifle final.
After a disappointing show from the women’s archery team on Sunday, Indian fans will be hoping that the men’s team of Dhiraj Bommadevara, Pravin Jadhav and Tarundeep Rai will do better on Monday.
The trio, who finished third in qualifying, will compete directly in the quarter-finals where they will face either Colombia or Turkey. Should they win that encounter, they will likely face hosts France in what will be a tough semi-final match in front of the home crowd.
The Indian men’s hockey team will play their second match in Paris when they face Argentina.
Shuttlers Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty, Tanisha Crasto-Ashwini Ponnappa and Lakshya Sen will also be in action as will paddler Sreeja Akula.
India's schedule on July 28 (all times IST)
|Sport
|Start Time
|Event
|Athletes
|Medal Event?
|Badminton
|12pm
|Men's Doubles Group C
|Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty
|No
|Shooting
|12.45pm
|10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Qualification
|Manu Bhaker/Sarabjot Singh and Rhythm Sangwan/Arjun Singh Cheema
|No
|Badminton
|Not before 12.50pm
|Women’s Doubles Group C
|Tanisha Crasto/Ashwini Ponnappa
|No
|*Shooting
|1pm
|10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Medal Match
|Manu Bhaker/Sarabjot Singh and Rhythm Sangwan/Arjun Singh Cheema
|Yes
|Shooting
|1pm
|Men's Trap Qualification - Day 1
|Prithviraj Tondaiman
|No
|Shooting
|1pm
|10m Air Rifle Women's Final
|Ramita Jindal
|Yes
|Shooting
|3.30 pm
| 10m Air Rifle Men's Final
|Arjun Babuta
|Yes
|Hockey
|4.15pm
|Men's Pool B
|India
|No
|Badminton
|5.30pm
|Men's Singles
|Lakshya Sen
|No
|Archery
|6.31pm
|Men's Team Quarter-final
|Dhiraj Bommadevara, Pravin Jadhav and Tarundeep Rai
|No
|*Archery
|7.40pm
|Men’s Team Semi-final
| Dhiraj Bommadevara, Pravin Jadhav and Tarundeep Rai
|No
|*Archery
|8.18pm
|Men’s Team medal matches
| Dhiraj Bommadevara, Pravin Jadhav and Tarundeep Rai
|Yes
|Table Tennis
|11.30pm
|Women's Singles Round of 32
|Sreeja Akula
|No
