Gautemala’s Kevin Cordon has withdrawn from the 2024 Paris Olympics with an elbow injury, the Badminton World Federation announced on Sunday.

Cordon, the 2020 Tokyo Olympics semi-finalist, had opened his campaign in Paris on Saturday against India’s Lakshya Sen.

The 22-year-old Sen had emerged victorious in a 21-8, 22-20 straight games win. The result now stands cancelled.

“As per BWF General Competition Regulations for group stage play, the results of all matches played, or yet to be played, involving Cordon in Group L are now considered deleted,” the world body said in a statement.

Cordon was slated to play Indonesia’s third seed Jonathan Christie on Monday and Belgium’s Julien Carragi on Wednesday.

Cordon’s withdrawal means that Group L will now be a three-player group.

Sen, who already played his match against Cordon, will lose the two points he gained on Saturday. This means that he will have to win his next two matches – against Carragi on Monday and against Christie on Wednesday – to advance to the knockouts.