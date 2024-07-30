Shooters Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh combined to win the 2024 Paris Olympics bronze medal in 10m air pistol mixed team event at the Chateauroux Shooting Centre on Tuesday.

The duo beat South Korea’s Lee Wonho and Oh Ye Jin 16-10 in the bronze medal match and bag India’s second medal in Paris.

The win also means that Bhaker now holds the distinction of being independent India’s first athlete to win two Olympic medals in a single edition of the Games. She had earlier won the women’s 10m air pistol bronze on Sunday.

Norman Pritchard had won two silver medals for India back in the 1900 Games, which were incidentally, also held in Paris. The questions regarding whether Pritchard represented India or Great Britain then continue to linger on.

Bhaker and Singh had a nervy start to the bronze medal match as the latter recorded a below par 8.8 with his first shot of the match, helping the South Korean pair to take a 2-0 lead.

However, things turned around quickly as the Indians won the next four series in a row to take an 8-2 lead.

Though Lee and Oh fought back, there was no looking back for Bhaker and Singh, who continued to hold on to the lead with some extremly consistent shooting.

The Indian pair shot a combined total of less than 20 only four times in the 13 series played in the match. They lost three of those, while the last one a 19.6 in the 13th series confirmed Bhaker and Singh a bronze medal.

