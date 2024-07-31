India’s Swapnil Kusale made it to the final of the men’s 50m rifle 3 positions event at the 2024 Paris Olympics on Wednesday.

The 28-year-old from Pune shot a total of 198 in the kneeling position, 197 in prone, and 195 in standing to advance to the final.

Kusale, who had earned the quota for India in the event, finished seventh in the qualification round with a combined score of 590 out of a possible 600.

He was level on terms with the two Czech Republic shooters Jiri Privratsky and Petr Nymbursky, but made it through on the count of better inner 10s.

Kusale had shot a total of 38 inner 10s out of his 60 shots, while Privratsky had 35 and Nymbursky, who finished ninth had 32.

India’s Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, who also competed in the event, finished 11th. He shot 197 in kneeling, 199 in prone, and 193 in standing to finish with a combined total of 589.

Tomar was in contention to qualify for the final, but a disastrous standing round with a total of seven shots of 9s meant that he dropped out of the race.

Kusale will compete in the men’s 50m rifle 3 positions final on Thursday.

Shreyasi, Rajeshwari bow out

Meanwhile in the women’s trap event, India’s Shreyasi Singh and Rajeshwari Kumari failed to make it to the final.

Both of them hit an identical total of 113 targets out of a possible 125 to bow out of the competition. Kumari, who had shot a perfect 25 in her third series, finished 22nd, while Singh occupied the 23rd spot.

Earlier, Singh and Rajeshwari had started the qualification Day 2 of the event with an overnight score of 68 after three series.

Both of them shot 22 and 23 in the fourth and fifth series respectively on Wednesday.