Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain is just a win away from becoming the most decorated Olympic pugilist from the country.
She will aim to win her second Olympic medal when she takes on China’s Li Qian in the women’s 75kg quarter-final bout at the 2024 Paris Games. Since both losing semi-finalists in boxing events are given bronze medals, a win tomorrow will ensure Borgohain a spot on the podium.
Another Indian athlete looking to secure a medal tomorrow is badminton star Lakshya Sen.
The 22-year-old from Almora has performed beyond expectations in his debut Olympics, and is the first-ever Indian to reach the men’s singles semi-final at the quadrennial event. But he has a difficult task ahead of him, as he takes on world No 1 and defending champion Viktor Axelsen on Sunday.
Sen however, has proven time and again that he is a big-match player. And this is the biggest match of his life. So far.
A win will assure him a medal, a loss will take him to the bronze medal match.
Meanwhile, in hockey, the men’s team will take on Great Britain in the quarter-final.
In golf, the medals will be handed out at the end of the day to the highest ranked competitors. India’s Shubhankar Sharma and Gaganjeet Bhullar however, will have to put up a dream performance to get close to podium position – they’re currently placed joint 34 and joint 49 respectively.
In the women’s skeet qualification event, Maheshwari Chauhan has a decent chance of making it to the final, scheduled later on the day. Raiza Dhillon however, will have her work cut out for her.
India's schedule on August 4 (All times in IST)
|Sport
|Start time
|Event
|Athlete
|Medal
|Golf
|12.30 pm
|Men's event, round 4
|Ganganjeet Bhullar, Shubhankar Sharma
|Yes
|Shooting
|12.30 pm
|Men's 25m rapid fire pistol qualification stage 1
|Anish Bhanwala, Vijayveer Sidhu
|No
|Shooting
|1.00 pm
|Women's skeet qualification, day 2
|Maheshwari Chauhan, Raiza Dhillon
|No
|Hockey
|1.30 pm
|Men's quarter-final
|India vs Great Britain
|No
|Athletics
|1.35 pm
|Women's 3000m steeplechase round 1
|Parul Chaudhary
|No
|Athletics
|2.30 pm
|Men's long jump qualification
|Jeswin Aldrin
|No
|Boxing
|3.02 pm
|Women's 75kg quarter-final
|Lovlina Borgohain vs Li Qian
|No
|Badminton
|3.30 pm onwards
|Men's singles
|Lakshya Sen vs Viktor Axelsen
|No
|Sailing
|3.35 pm onwards
|Men's dinghy race 7 and 8
|Vishnu Saravanan
|No
|Shooting
|4.30 pm
|Men's 25m rapid fire qualification stage 2
|Anish Bhanwala, Vijayveer Sidhu
|No
|Sailing
|6.05 onwards
|Women's dinghy race 7 and 8
|Nethra Kumanan
|No
|Shooting
|7.00 pm
|Women's skeet final
|Maheshwari Chauhan, Raiza Dhillon
|Yes*
