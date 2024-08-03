Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain is just a win away from becoming the most decorated Olympic pugilist from the country.

She will aim to win her second Olympic medal when she takes on China’s Li Qian in the women’s 75kg quarter-final bout at the 2024 Paris Games. Since both losing semi-finalists in boxing events are given bronze medals, a win tomorrow will ensure Borgohain a spot on the podium.

Another Indian athlete looking to secure a medal tomorrow is badminton star Lakshya Sen.

The 22-year-old from Almora has performed beyond expectations in his debut Olympics, and is the first-ever Indian to reach the men’s singles semi-final at the quadrennial event. But he has a difficult task ahead of him, as he takes on world No 1 and defending champion Viktor Axelsen on Sunday.

Sen however, has proven time and again that he is a big-match player. And this is the biggest match of his life. So far.

A win will assure him a medal, a loss will take him to the bronze medal match.

Meanwhile, in hockey, the men’s team will take on Great Britain in the quarter-final.

In golf, the medals will be handed out at the end of the day to the highest ranked competitors. India’s Shubhankar Sharma and Gaganjeet Bhullar however, will have to put up a dream performance to get close to podium position – they’re currently placed joint 34 and joint 49 respectively.

In the women’s skeet qualification event, Maheshwari Chauhan has a decent chance of making it to the final, scheduled later on the day. Raiza Dhillon however, will have her work cut out for her.

India's schedule on August 4 (All times in IST) Sport Start time Event Athlete Medal Golf 12.30 pm Men's event, round 4 Ganganjeet Bhullar, Shubhankar Sharma Yes Shooting 12.30 pm Men's 25m rapid fire pistol qualification stage 1 Anish Bhanwala, Vijayveer Sidhu No Shooting 1.00 pm Women's skeet qualification, day 2 Maheshwari Chauhan, Raiza Dhillon No Hockey 1.30 pm Men's quarter-final India vs Great Britain No Athletics 1.35 pm Women's 3000m steeplechase round 1 Parul Chaudhary No Athletics 2.30 pm Men's long jump qualification Jeswin Aldrin No Boxing 3.02 pm Women's 75kg quarter-final Lovlina Borgohain vs Li Qian No Badminton 3.30 pm onwards Men's singles Lakshya Sen vs Viktor Axelsen No Sailing 3.35 pm onwards Men's dinghy race 7 and 8 Vishnu Saravanan No Shooting 4.30 pm Men's 25m rapid fire qualification stage 2 Anish Bhanwala, Vijayveer Sidhu No Sailing 6.05 onwards Women's dinghy race 7 and 8 Nethra Kumanan No Shooting 7.00 pm Women's skeet final Maheshwari Chauhan, Raiza Dhillon Yes* * medal round if they proceed past the qualification event