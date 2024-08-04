The six-member Indian boxing contingent concluded their 2024 Olympics campaign without any medals, as Lovlina Borgohain became the last boxer to exit Paris on Sunday.

India has previously secured three bronze medals in Olympic boxing: Vijender Singh in Beijing 2008, Mary Kom in London 2012, and Lovlina Borgohain in Tokyo 2020.

This tally will remain unchanged until at least Los Angeles 2028, where the future of boxing is uncertain.

Moreover, Vijender Singh remains the sole male Indian boxer to have won an Olympic medal.

In Paris, India was represented by a six-member boxing contingent, consisting of four women and two men. Out of these, four were eliminated in the preliminary stage itself.

Borgohain, Dev finish with close losses

On Sunday, Borgohain faced a 4:1 split decision defeat against multiple-time Olympic medalist Li Qian of China in the women’s 75kg quarter-final. Borgohain had previously lost to Li Qian in the Asian Games final last year, securing a silver medal.

World Championship bronze medallist Nishant Dev also suffered a close 4:1 split decision defeat to second-seeded Mexican Marco Alvarez Verde in the men’s 71kg quarter-final on Saturday night, despite having a relatively favourable draw.

A victory for either Dev or Borgohain would have secured a medal, as Olympic boxing awards two bronze medals to the losing semi-finalists.

On Thursday, two-time World Champion Nikhat Zareen was defeated by reigning Asian Games gold medalist Wu Yu of China in the women’s 50kg round of 16, exiting the tournament.

Both Zareen and Borgohain, India’s best medal prospects, faced tough draws. Zareen was unseeded, while Borgohain, the only seeded Indian, had switched her weight category from 69kg in Tokyo to 75kg for Paris.

Three eliminations in a day

On Tuesday, half the Indian boxing contingent was wiped cleaned as three Indian boxers exited the Olympics on Tuesday.

Jasmine Lamboria faced a first-round exit against Tokyo Olympics silver medalist Nesthy Petecio of the Philippines in the women’s 57kg Round of 32.

Amit Panghal, who secured a late qualification in the last qualifiers at Italy, also exited early. He faced a 4:1 split decision loss to the 2019 World Championships silver medallist Patrick Chinyemba of Zambia in the men’s 51kg Round of 16.

Panghal had previously defeated Chinyemba 5-0 in the Commonwealth Games 2022 semi-finals but struggled against the Zambian in Paris.

Preeti Pawar lost to World Championship silver medallist Yeni Arias of Colombia in the women’s 54kg Round of 16.