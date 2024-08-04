All the focus for Indian sports fans on Monday will be on Lakshya Sen.
The 22-year-old from Almora was placed in a men’s singles group that, on paper, he had no chance of getting out of. Yet he has defied all odds. And at 6pm, he will take on Malaysia’s Zii Jia Lee for a badminton bronze medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
There will also be attention on Avinash Sable in the men’s 3000m steeplechase round 1 event.
The runner from comes into Paris fresh off breaking the national record in the discipline, and there will be expectations from him to do well at the Stade de France.
Earlier in the day, the Indian women’s table tennis team will be in action against Romania for a spot in the quarter-final.
India's schedule on August 5 (All times in IST)
|Sport
|Start time
|Event
|Athlete
|Medal
|Shooting
|12.30 pm
|Mixed skeet qualification
|Anantjeet Singh Naruka and Maheshwari Chauhan
|No
|Table tennis
|1.30 pm
|Women's team Round of 16
|Manika Batra, Sreeja Akula, Archana Kamath (alternate: Ayhika Mukherjee)
|No
|Athletics
|3.25 pm
|Women's 400m Round 1
|Kiran Pahal
|No
|Sailing
|3.45 pm
|Women's dinghy race 9 and 10
|Nethra Kumanan
|No
|Badminton
|6.00 pm
|Men's bronze medal match
|Lakshya Sen vs Zii Jia Lee
|Yes
|Sailing
|6.10 pm
|Men's dinghy race 9 and 10
|Vishnu Saravanan
|No
|Shooting
|6.30 pm
|Mixed skeet final
|Anantjeet Singh Naruka and Maheshwari Chauhan
|Yes*
|Athletics
|10.34 pm
|Men's 3000m steeplechase round 1
|Avinash Sable
|No
