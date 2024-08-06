India’s Vinesh Phogat, on Tuesday, stunned the wrestling world as she marched into the final of the women’s 50kg event at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Phogat, 29, beat Cuba’s Yusneylis Guzman Lopez 5-0 in the semi-final to assure at least a silver medal for India.

Phogat kept things slow in the first period of play and continued to defend even in the second, before a passivity was awarded against her. Forced to win a point under 30 seconds, Phogat registered a takedown and a roll over as she won the match without conceding a point.

Phogat thus became the first Indian woman wrestler to reach the final of the Olympic Games. She now also has the opportunity to become the first Indian woman to win an Olympic gold when she takes on USA’s Sarah Ann Hildebrandt on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Phogat had defeated top seed Yui Susaki 3-2 in her opening round bout. She then beat Ukraine’s Oksana Lavich 7-5 in a hard fought quarter-final bout.

Here are some of the reactions to Phogat’s semi-final victory:

#Wrestling #Paris2024



VINESH PHOGAT, FIRST INDIAN WOMAN IN AN OLYMPIC FINAL❤️



She blanks Cuba 5-0 in the semi-finals to assure India a medal. Vinesh in tears, coach Woller Akos in tears, India in tears😭https://t.co/8NYy27eDqX pic.twitter.com/bfnD5vtPkp — Abhijit Nair (@Abhiee0312) August 6, 2024

#Wrestling #Olympics



VINESH PHOGAT HAS DONE IT! 🥹🔥



The Indian is into the final as she defeats Cuba's Yusneylis Guzman 5-0. What a campaign and what form from this legend.



She will now fight for gold tomorrow! 🥇



Blog: https://t.co/Dm8ELtbWvu pic.twitter.com/bPLmP37UqG — The Field (@thefield_in) August 6, 2024

A torn ligament. A lower weight category. An unbeaten world champion. Nothing stands in her way. Can’t wait to cheer @Phogat_Vinesh as she goes for gold. Your resilience and strength inspire us all. What an inspiring day, here’s hoping for one more! 🌟🇮🇳 #Paris2024 #Wrestling… pic.twitter.com/3AZ56wKEEZ — Abhinav A. Bindra OLY (@Abhinav_Bindra) August 6, 2024

Yet another page in the history of Abidjan Olympics…. Scripted by the amazing @Phogat_Vinesh. With heart of steel she advances towards Gold. I love her body language and the focus in her eyes. She walks as if she as a wrestling machine and shows emotions only after winning, till… — Heena SIDHU (@HeenaSidhu10) August 6, 2024

Congratulation Vineesh!

Vinesh Phogat wins her Semi-final match in Wrestling and she will now compete for Gold.

Go for it Vineesh.



Great news to coincide with our first goal of the game. — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) August 6, 2024

Vinesh Phogat 👉 the 1st 🇮🇳 female wrestler to reach the final at the Olympics! 🤼‍♀️



Take a bow! 💥#Paris2024 pic.twitter.com/vExNIWgWps — Olympic Khel (@OlympicKhel) August 6, 2024

17th Aug 2023 -ACL Surgery



25th Aug 2023 -Vinesh 29th Birthday. We made a promise to get her in best shape for Paris



6th Aug 2024-Vinesh becomes the first Indian female wrestler to reach the final of the Olympics



I know she is only aiming for🥇



Stuff of dreams 🇮🇳 @OGQ_India pic.twitter.com/g33EiJaYGf — Viren Rasquinha (@virenrasquinha) August 6, 2024

First Time- Ever, an Indian Woman Wrestler in an Olympic Final!@Phogat_Vinesh has made history at the #ParisOlympics2024 with her exceptional performance in the Women’s Freestyle 50kg Wrestling semi-finals. She’s the first Indian female wrestler to secure a podium finish.

Her… pic.twitter.com/2luDRjouSV — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) August 6, 2024

The first Indian female wrestler to reach an #Olympics Final 🇮🇳



Let’s go for #GOLD, Vinesh! 🥇 pic.twitter.com/aDpQfmgnlR — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) August 6, 2024

विनेश ने इतिहास रच दिया है. विनेश महिला कुश्ती में ओलंपिक के फाइनल में पहुंचने वाली पहली भारतीय महिला पहलवान बन गई हैं.



आज सब भारतीयों की आंखों में आसूं हैं.



ये देश की बेटियां हैं, जिन्होंने हमेशा ही देश की शान बढ़ाई है. जिन लोगों ने हमेशा इन बेटियों की राह में कांटे बिछाए… pic.twitter.com/NJ8t4p4h0Y — Bajrang Punia 🇮🇳 (@BajrangPunia) August 6, 2024

#Wrestling #Olympics



Heart is just so full for Vinesh Phogat. She now has the chance to go where no Indian woman has. 🥹🥇



But seriously, if not her, then who? The guts, the sense of justice, the personal history... let's friggggin' go. 🔥https://t.co/tlK2BIf1WH pic.twitter.com/XGlgQNbYfX — Samreen (@SamreenRazz) August 6, 2024

How many humans can recover from THIS and yet continue to chase the goal of being the absolute best version of themselves?



Women are something else pic.twitter.com/e3FKZJgRtb — Sucharita (@Su4ita) August 6, 2024

The team doing incredible work behind the scenes with @Phogat_Vinesh



(Standing L-R) coach Woller Akos, Sports Scientist @waynelombard, physio Ashwini, S&C Mayank, me



Sitting - Vinesh with her 3 sparring partners.



Go for 🥇Vinesh. Keep fighting@OGQ_India 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/IgV0lInZB7 — Viren Rasquinha (@virenrasquinha) August 6, 2024

Vinesh Phogat 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/mdMiCvpZPY — Premier League India (@PLforIndia) August 6, 2024

From being water cannoned by police to winning an Olympic medal



Vinesh Phogat of India makes history by beating the undefeated (for 81 matches) world champion in wrestling, assuring her an Olympic medal



Last year, she was one of the wrestlers leading a protest against the WFI… pic.twitter.com/pDV7IuFBWk — Women Posting W's (@womenpostingws) August 6, 2024

It takes a village - Vinesh PHOGAT 🇮🇳 talking to her mother after becoming the first Indian to reach Olympic final in women’s wrestling#uww #wrestling #wrestleparis #olympics #paris2024 pic.twitter.com/Kh5SDCVR3T — United World Wrestling (@wrestling) August 6, 2024

Hang it in the Louvre! pic.twitter.com/9NnTSdVAVr — Manas Singh (@menacesingh) August 6, 2024

Vinesh Vinesh Vinesh

देश की शान 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽

फाइनल में पहुँच कर रचा इतिहास

🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳

True Champion 💪🙏

Olympic Silver Medal पक्का किया कल Gold Medal के लिए खेलेगी ✌️🙏🇮🇳

आज मेरे पिता का भी सपना पूरा हुआ बहुत ही भावुक करने वाले पल 😭🇮🇳🙏 @Phogat_Vinesh pic.twitter.com/Aty52c8HHv — geeta phogat (@geeta_phogat) August 6, 2024