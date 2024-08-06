India’s Vinesh Phogat, on Tuesday, stunned the wrestling world as she marched into the final of the women’s 50kg event at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Phogat, 29, beat Cuba’s Yusneylis Guzman Lopez 5-0 in the semi-final to assure at least a silver medal for India.
Phogat kept things slow in the first period of play and continued to defend even in the second, before a passivity was awarded against her. Forced to win a point under 30 seconds, Phogat registered a takedown and a roll over as she won the match without conceding a point.
Phogat thus became the first Indian woman wrestler to reach the final of the Olympic Games. She now also has the opportunity to become the first Indian woman to win an Olympic gold when she takes on USA’s Sarah Ann Hildebrandt on Wednesday.
Earlier in the day, Phogat had defeated top seed Yui Susaki 3-2 in her opening round bout. She then beat Ukraine’s Oksana Lavich 7-5 in a hard fought quarter-final bout.
Here are some of the reactions to Phogat’s semi-final victory: