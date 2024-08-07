Vinesh Phogat was dealt a heartbreak on Wednesday after she was disqualified from the women’s 50kg wrestling final for being above the weight limit at the morning weigh-in at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

“It is with regret that the Indian contingent shares news of the disqualification of Vinesh Phogat from the Women’s Wrestling 50 kg class,” read a statement published on social media by the Indian Olympic Association. “Despite the best efforts by the team through the night, she weighed in a few grams over 50 kg this morning.”

The disqualification means that Phogat will not compete in the 50 kg final with American Sarah Hildebrandt winning gold by default. Phogat will also not be awarded the silver medal and will be unranked in the event. The 50 kg event will only have one gold medallists and two bronze medallists.

According to The Indian Express, Phogat was 2 kg overweight at the end of her bout of Tuesday. She spent the entire night trying to shed the excess weight but ultimately could not.

Why has Phogat been disqualified?

Combat sports use weight classes to keep the contest fair by matching up fighters of similar sizes. Boxing, mixed martial arts, wrestling, kickboxing, judo, taekwondo, Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, Muay Thai, karate, and sambo all have their own weight categories.

This is to ensure that, for example, a competitor weighing 50 kg does not compete against one weight in the over 80 kg category. While size is not everything, it’s the easiest to measure and sets the stage for a fair fight. Therefore, regulatory organisations need to make sure the fighters squaring off are around the same weight.

According to the rules of United World Wrestling, the global governing body of the sport, wrestlers are weighed in on the morning of their bouts. On the first morning of the competition, wrestlers have 30 minutes to meet their weight category. On the day of the medal rounds, athletes have 15 minutes at the weigh in to meet their mark.

During the time of the weigh in, wrestlers are allowed as many chances to check their weight on the scales as they like. Wrestlers generally use this time to engage in cardio workouts like sprinting, cycling and skipping rope to shed the final few grams.

Was Phogat overweight on the first day of the competition?

No, Phogat met the weight requirements on Tuesday. Wrestlers and other combat sport athletes generally skip meals and ration their water intake heavily in the days leading up the weigh in. Once they have met the requirements, they can eat food and drink fluids.

It is likely that whatever little food Phogat had after her weigh in on Tuesday, contributed to her being found a few grams overweight today.

Phogat previously used to compete in the women’s 53 kg category, but dropped down to the lower weight event for the Paris Olympics.

Can Phogat appeal the decision?

No. Wrestling and other combat sports are very strict when it comes to athletes adhering to their weight limits. If Phogat failed to meet the weight limit during the course of the 15-minute weigh in, she has no recourse.

Will Phogat be awarded the silver medal?

Once again, no. Since Phogat has been disqualified, she will ranked last in the weight category. No silver medal will be awarded in the women’s 50kg event.