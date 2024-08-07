Reigning Olympic javelin champion Neeraj Chopra will be looking to retain his title at the 2024 Paris Olympics in the men’s final on Thursday.

Alongside him, the men’s hockey team will be hoping for a repeat result of their Tokyo 2020 bronze medal match when they take on Spain for the final spot on the podium.

After the heartbreak of Vinesh Phogat and disappointing ends for Antim Panghal and Nisha, Aman Sehrawat (men’s freestyle 57kg) and Anshu Malik (women’s 57kg) will be looking to give Indian wrestling some good results when they begin their campaigns.

Also on August 8, Jyothi Yarraji will have one more chance to qualify for the women’s 100m hurdles semi-finals while the women golfers Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar continue their charge towards the medals in Round 2.

India's schedule on August 8 (All times in IST) Sport Start time Event Athlete Medal event Golf 12.30pm Women's individual Round 2 Aditi Ashok

Diksha Dagar No Athletics 2.05pm Women's 100m hurdles repechage Jyothi Yarraji No Wrestling 2.30pm onwards Men's freestyle 57kg 1/8 final Aman Sehrawat No Wrestling 2.30pm onwards Women's 57kg 1/8 final Anshu Malik No Wrestling* 9.45pm onwards Men's freestyle 57kg semi-final Aman Sehrawat No Wrestling* 9.45pm onwards Women's 57kg semi-final Anshu Malik No Hockey 5.30pm Men's bronze medal match India vs Spain Yes Athletics 11.55pm Men's javelin final Neeraj Chopra Yes * subject to qualification