Indian wrestler Antim Panghal has been put on a flight back home after she allegedly attempted to smuggle her sister inside the 2024 Paris Olympic Games village.

“The Indian Olympic Association has decided to fly wrestler Antim and her support staff back after a disciplinary breach was brought to IOA’s notice by the French authorities,” read a statement issued by the IOA.

This development comes just after Panghal lost her women’s 53kg opening bout 0-10 on technical superiority to Turkey’s Zeynep Yetgil to bow out of the 2024 Paris Olympics.

As per reports, shortly after the loss, a teary-eyed Panghal left the wrestling arena along with her two coaches and sister Nisha to the hotel the three were staying in.

Later, Panghal handed over her accreditation card to Nisha and asked her collect Panghal’s belongings from the Games village.

Nisha, trying to sneak into the village as Panghal, was caught by the village security. Both the sisters were taken to the police station inside the village and the Indian Olympic Association had to intervene.

Moreover, Pangal’s coaches – Bhagat Singh and Vikas – were embroiled in a separate controversy. The duo apparently refused to pay a cab driver after a ride and misbehaved with him. The driver is said to have filed a separate complaint with the local police.