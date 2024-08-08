The Indian men’s and women’s 4x400m relay teams will push for a place in the 2024 Paris Olympics final when they take to the track at the Stade de France on Friday.

Both teams secured qualification for the Paris Games during the World Athletics Relays event in May and are well placed to qualify for the final, especially after their performances in the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou last year.

The Indian medal hunt in wrestling continues on August 9 as Aman Sehrawat will be in contention for a medal in the men’s freestyle 57kg event, depending on the outcome of his semi-final later today.

*Sehrawat’s medal match/repechage match schedule will be updated after the result of his semi-final, which will take place at 9.45 pm on Thursday.

India's schedule on August 9 (All times in IST)

Sport Start time Event Athlete Medal event
Golf 12.30pm Women's individual stroke play Round 3 Aditi Ashok
Diksha Dagar 		No
Athletics 2.10pm Women's 4x400m relay Round 1 Jyothika Sri Dandi, Subha Venkatesan, Vithya Ramraj, Poovamma MR, Prachi No
Athletics 2.35pm Men's 4x400m relay Round 1 Muhammed Anas, Muhammed Ajmal, Amoj Jacob, Santhosh Tamilarasan, Rajesh Ramesh, Mijo Chacko Kurian No
Wrestling* 2.30pm onwards Men's freestyle 57kg repechage Aman Sehrawat No
Wrestling* 9.45pm onwards Men's freestyle 57kg bronze medal match Aman Sehrawat Yes
Wrestling* 9.45pm onwards Men's freestyle 57kg gold medal match Aman Sehrawat Yes
* subject to qualification

Follow Scroll’s 2024 Paris Olympic Games coverage here.

ALSO READ

In the build up to the mega event in Paris, Scroll looks at the eight different Olympic disciplines where Indians have returned with a medal.

Athletics: Neeraj Chopra India’s best bet, but don’t forget Avinash Sable in Paris

Badminton: Satwik-Chirag India’s favourites for podium; Chinese hurdle for PV Sindhu

Boxing: Nikhat, Lovlina shoulder hopes but pressure on male boxers mounts

Hockey: Harmanpreet & Co have tough task in Paris, but podium finish not impossible

Shooting: Manu Bhaker and Co hope to bury Tokyo ghosts in Paris

Tennis: Rohan Bopanna and Sriram Balaji lead charge; Sumit Nagal ready to run on clay

Weightlifting: Resilient Mirabai Chanu expected to shine after injury-plagued year

Wrestling: Indian grapplers aim to kickstart new era in Paris