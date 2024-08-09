India's Neeraj Chopra, on Friday, took home the silver medal in men's javelin throw at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
The reigning champion finished second behind Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem with a season best throw of 89.45m.
Nadeem dominated the field at the Stade de France, breaching the 90m mark twice.
He first set an Olympic record with a throw of 92.97m with his second attempt before coming up with a 91.79m effort with the final throw of the competition.
Chopra, meanwhile, registered only one legal throw out of six and it was enough for him to secure a silver.
Here are the reactions to Chopra’s silver-medal winning feat: