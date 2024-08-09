Reetika Hooda will be the final Indian athlete in action at the 2024 Paris Olympics when she takes to the mat in the women’s 76kg wrestling event on Saturday.

Hooda will be hoping to add to India’s medal tally and become only the second female wrestler to win an Olympic medal after Sakshi Malik back in Rio 2016.

Should Hooda reach the semi-final tomorrow, India’s campaign will extend into the final day of the Olympics on Sunday.

Also in action on Saturday will be Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar in the women’s golf event. India’s hopes of a medal in golf are all but over after Aditi and Diksha slid down the rankings on Friday.

India's schedule on August 9 (All times in IST) Sport Start time Event Athlete Medal event Golf 12.30pm Women’s individual Round 4 Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar Yes Wrestling 2.30pm Women’s 76kg 1/8 final Reetika Hooda No *Wrestling 9.45pm onwards Women’s 76kg semi-final Reetika Hooda No *Subject to earlier rounds