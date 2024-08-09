Aman Sehrawat clinched a bronze medal to ensure India secured at least one wrestling medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics on Friday.

Sehrawat triumphed over 2023 Pan American Games bronze medallist Darian Cruz with a score of 12-5 in the medal match held at the Champ-de-Mars arena.

The 2023 Asian champion and 2022 U23 World Champion began the match cautiously as Cruz targeted Aman Sehrawat’s legs early on, pushing him out of bounds to score the first point.

Sehrawat quickly countered with a successful tackle from behind, earning two points to take a 2-1 lead. The match remained intense, with both wrestlers displaying aggression.

Near the halfway mark, Cruz managed to surprise Sehrawat with a lower-body attack, regaining the lead briefly. However, Sehrawat was swift to respond and reclaim his advantage and lead 4-3 at the break.

In the second period, Sehrawat’s consistent aggression and strategic footwork extended his lead to 10-5. Despite Cruz’s relentless efforts to close the gap, Sehrawat maintained control, ultimately securing a 13-5 victory and the bronze medal.

Sehrawat, who also won bronze at the 2022 Asian Games, excelled in the second period, steadily widening the gap by eight points.

As India’s sole male wrestler at these Games and the youngest freestyle competitor, Sehrawat’s bronze ensures India maintains its streak of winning a wrestling medal at every Olympic Games since 2008.

At the age of 21, Sehrawat also becomes the youngest Indian to win an Olympic medal in an individual event.

With his victory, India’s overall medal tally in Paris rises to six, including five bronze and one silver.

Here are some of the reactions on social media to Sehrawat’s medal.

