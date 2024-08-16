Star raider Sachin Tanwar emerged as the most expensive buy on Day 1 of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 11 player auction held in Mumbai on Thursday.

The former Patna Pirates raider was acquired for Rs 2.15 crore by the Tamil Thalaivas, while Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh emerged as the most expensive foreign player, being bought for Rs 2.07 crore by Haryana Steelers.

The Iranian became the first foreign player to be bought for over Rs 2 crore in consecutive auctions.

A total of 20 players were sold to the 12 franchise teams with as many as three Final Bid Match cards being used on Day 1. Bengal Warriorz, Telugu Titans and Gujarat Giants utilized the FBM card for Maninder Singh, Pawan Sehrawat and Sombir respectively.

A total of eight players were sold for Rs 1 crore, the most in the history of the league.

Along with Tanwar and Shadloui, Guman Singh, Pawan Sehrawat, Bharat Hooda, Maninder Singh, Ajinkya Pawar and Sunil Kumar were sold for eight-digit salaries.

Kumar, who went to U Mumba for INR 1.015 Crore, became the most expensive Indian defender ever.

The player with the most raid points in the history of PKL, Pardeep Narwal, was acquired by Bengaluru Bulls for Rs 70 lakh, while veteran defender Surjeet Singh was bought by Jaipur Pink Panthers for Rs 60 lakh.