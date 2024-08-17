The reigning men’s F64 javelin throw champion Sumit Antil and the 2022 Asian Para Games silver medallist Bhagyashree Jadhav will be the Indian flag bearers at the 2024 Paris Paralympics opening ceremony later this month.

As per a report in PTI, this development was confirmed by the Paralympics Committee of India President Devendra Jhajaria.

“Antil and Bhagyashree have been consistent performers over the years. They will be Indian flag-bearers at the Paris Paralympics athlete’s march past,” said Jhajaria, a three-time Paralympic Games medallist.

Antil had won the gold medal at the Tokyo Paralympics three years back with a world record throw of 68.55m in F64 category. He has since won a gold medal at World Para Athletics Championships as well as bettered his own world record with a 73.29m throw at the 2022 Asian Para Games in Hangzhou.

The Paralympic Committee of India has named a 84-member contingent for the Games which will be held from August 28 to September 8.