The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the match schedule for the ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2025 in Malaysia.

Sixteen teams from around the world will take part in the 41-match event where the future stars of women’s cricket will announce themselves over 15 days of competition from January 18 to February 2.

Over and above these matches will be 16 warm-up fixtures played from January 13 to 16 in preparation for the main event.

The second edition of this exciting tournament comes on the back of a successful inauguration in South Africa in 2023 where India beat England by seven wickets in a thrilling final to be crowned the first-ever winners.

It will also be the hosts, Malaysia’s first appearance in the U19 Women’s T20 World Cup as well as Samoa’s first appearance in an ICC World Cup event.

The teams will be split into four Groups of four teams each –

Group A consists of India (A1), West Indies (A2), Sri Lanka (A3) and Malaysia (A4), playing at Bayuemas Oval in Selangor.

Group B, meanwhile, comprises of England (B1), Pakistan (B2), Ireland (B3) and USA (B4) playing at Dato’ Dr. Harjit Singh Johor Cricket Academy (JCA Oval), Johor.

New Zealand (C1), South Africa (C2), Africa’s Qualifier (C3) and Samoa (C4) in Group C will be playing at Borneo Cricket Ground, Sarawak.

Australia (D1), Bangladesh (D2), Asia’s Qualifier (D3) and Scotland (D4) in Group D will play at the UKM YSD Oval in Selangor.

The excitement begins with a triple header on 18 January. In Johor, England take on Ireland and Pakistan go up against USA in Group B.

Samoa face Africa’s Qualifier, while New Zealand go up against South Africa in the Group C clashes at Sarawak, while Australia go head-to-head against Scotland and Bangladesh take on Asia’s Qualifier in Group D’s fixtures at UKM YSD Oval in Selangor.

Reigning champions, India, will play West Indies on 19 January, with hosts Malaysia facing Sri Lanka earlier in the day at Bayuemas Oval.

The format will see teams progressing from the group stages to enter the super xix stage starting on January 25, where two groups of six teams will compete to determine the semi-finalists and the subsequent finalists.

If India qualify for the semi-finals, they will play semi-final 2, which will take place on January 31.

Malaysia will now be the sole host of the World Cup, following Thailand’s withdrawal as co-host.