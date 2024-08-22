The Indian women’s cricket team will feature in the first-ever women’s Test match to be played at the prestigious Lord’s cricket ground in 2026, the England and Wales Cricket Board announced on Thursday.

“It has also been confirmed that India women will return in 2026 for a one-off Test match at Lord’s – the first-ever Women’s Test to be staged at the Home of Cricket,” a statement from the board read.

“England Women have played white-ball matches at Lord’s for the past three years, with another scheduled next year, but it will be the first time the ground has hosted a Women’s Test match,” it added.

India’s tour to England for the one off Test match will come after the women compete in a five T20Is and a three-match ODI series in June-July 2025.

Harmanpreet Kaur and co will begin their tour to England with the T20I series on June 28, 2025 before playing three ODIs between July 16 and July 22, 2025.

The schedule for the one-off Test at Lord’s will, meanwhile, be announced later.