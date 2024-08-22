Athletics, Lausanne Diamond League live updates: Neeraj Chopra in action post Paris Olympics silver
Live updates from the Lausanne Diamond League as Neeraj Chopra is back in action.
Live updates
Hello and welcome to Scroll’s coverage of the Diamond League meet in Lausanne.
It has been only 13 days since the men’s javelin throw final came to an end at the 2024 Paris Olympics and the world’s top javelin throwers are already back in action on the Diamond League circuit.
Seven of the 12 finalists from Paris are in action in Lausanne tonight including silver medallist Neeraj Chopra and bronze medallist Anderson Peters. Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem, who pipped Chopra to the title with an Olympic Record throw, is not in action tonight however.
Stay tuned for live action!
All screenshots courtesy Jio Cinema and Diamond League website