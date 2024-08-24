Indian batter Shikhar Dhawan on Saturday announced his retirement from all forms of cricket.

In a video posted on his social media handles, Dhawan said, “There is a saying you need to turn the page to read the full story. That’s what I am going to do. I am announcing my retirement from international and domestic cricket.”

“As I end my career, I am at peace because I have played so much for country. I am thankful to BCCI and DDCA for giving me the opportunity. I am also thankful to the fans, who have given me so much love over the years.“

“I only had one dream and that was to play for India and I even achieved that. I am thankful for so many people who contributed in my journey.”

As I close this chapter of my cricketing journey, I carry with me countless memories and gratitude. Thank you for the love and support! Jai Hind! 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/QKxRH55Lgx — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) August 24, 2024

In an international career which spanned 12 years, Dhawan played 34 Tests, 167 One Day Internationals and 68 T20 Internationals.

On his Test debut in Mohali in Australia’s 2012-13 tour of India, Dhawan scored the fastest Test century by a debutant.

Though he played in all three formats for India, it was in ODIs that he found his best form for the country. The 38-year-old opening batter scored 6,793 runs in ODIs with 17 centuries at an average of 44.11.

Dhawan formed a solid opening partnership with India captain Rohit Sharma with the pair scoring 5,148 runs in 115 matches making them the fourth-best opening partnerships in ODI history.

Dhawan was India’s highest run scorer at the 2014 Asia Cup, 2015 ICC Men’s ODI World Cup, 2017 ICC Men’s Champions Trophy and the 2018 Asia Cup.

Dhawan made his first-class debut for Delhi in the 2004-05 Ranji Trophy season. Dhawan was an integral part of the Delhi side which won the 2007-08 Ranji Trophy.

Dhawan played for six teams in the Indian Premier League and won his only title with Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2016. The Delhi-born batter last played for Punjab Kings who he was the captain of.

Injuries plagued the Delhi batter in the last few years which saw him lose his spot in the Indian team. In his final season in the IPL, Dhawan only managed five appearances.