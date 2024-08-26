India will kick off their campaign in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 with a match against New Zealand in Dubai on October 4.

After the tournament was moved from Bangladesh to the United Arab Emirates due to civil unrest in the former country, the International Cricket Council confirmed the full schedule for the tournament that is slated to take place from October 3 to October 20.

India has been drawn into Group A alongside Australia, New Zealand, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka.

After their opening encounter against New Zealand, India will will face their subcontinental arch-rivals Pakistan in Dubai in their second group stage match on October 6.

They will then play Sri Lanka in Dubai on October 9, followed by their final group-stage match against defending champions Australia in Sharjah on October 13.

Ahead of the group matches, India will participate in two warm-up matches ahead of the tournament. Their first practice match is scheduled against the West Indies on September 29 at the ICC Academy 2 in Dubai.

Their second warm-up game will take place on October 1 where they will face South Africa at the ICC Academy 1.

Should India advance to the semi-finals they will compete in the first semi-final scheduled for October 17 in Dubai.

The second semi-final will take place in Sharjah on October 18. The final of the Women's T20 World Cup is set for October 20 in Dubai.