Jay Shah has been elected unopposed as the next Independent Chair of the International Cricket Council.

The ICC is the global governing body for cricket, with more than 100 members, and is responsible for staging global events such as the World Cup.

Shah, who has been serving as the Honorary Secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India since October 2019 and as the Chair of the Asian Cricket Council since January 2021, will officially take on this prestigious role starting December 1.

Last week, former ICC chair Greg Barclay informed the Board that he will not seek a third term and would step down from his position when his current tenure concludes at the end of November.

Barclay was first appointed as the Independent ICC Chair in November 2020 and was re-elected in 2022.

Following his election, Shah expressed his dedication to expanding cricket's global reach, particularly with its upcoming inclusion in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, which he views as a crucial opportunity for the sport's growth.

“I am humbled by the nomination as the Chair of the International Cricket Council,” Shah said.

“I am committed to working closely with the ICC team and our member nations to further globalize cricket. We are at a critical juncture where balancing the coexistence of multiple formats, promoting advanced technologies, and introducing our marquee events to new global markets is increasingly important. Our goal is to make cricket more inclusive and popular than ever before.”

He added, “While we will build on the valuable lessons learned, we must also embrace fresh thinking and innovation to elevate the love for cricket worldwide. The inclusion of our sport in the Olympics at LA 2028 represents a significant turning point for the growth of cricket, and I am confident it will drive the sport forward in unprecedented ways.”

Shah becomes the youngest ICC chairman and the fourth Indian after Jagmohan Dalmiya, Sharad Pawar, N Srinivasan and Shashank Manohar to chair the ICC.

With inputs from AFP