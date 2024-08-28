Hockey India, on Wednesday, named an 18-member Indian men’s hockey team for the Asian Champions Trophy, scheduled to begin in Hulunbuir, Inner Mongolia in China from September 8 to 17.

The tournament will see Asia’s top hockey playing nations India, Korea, Malaysia, Pakistan, Japan and hosts China vie for honours.

Defending Champions India will be led by ace dragflicker Harmanpreet Singh and will be supported by experienced midfielder Vivek Sagar Prasad as the vice captain.

The team will feature Krishan Bahadur Pathak and Suraj Karkera as the goalkeepers while the defence will see Jarmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Harmanpreet Singh, Jugraj Singh, Sanjay and Sumit in action.

Raj Kumar Pal, Nilakanta Sharma, Manpreet Singh, and Mohammed Raheel will form the midfield, while a young forwardline will lead the attack, featuring Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, Araijeet Singh Hundal, Uttam Singh, and debutant Gurjot Singh.

The team composition has been picked to ensure a mix of experience and youth. Ten players from the team that won bronze at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games are a part of the squad. Five players from the Paris team, Hardik Singh, Mandeep Singh, Lalit Upadhyay, Shamsher Singh and Gurjant Singh have been rested for this tournament.

“This is an important campaign for us to ensure we build on our ranking points,” said head coach Craig Fulton. “The team has just returned to the camp after all the celebrations following our performance in the Paris Olympic Games.

“The new Olympic cycle for us begins with the Asian Champions Trophy and we are ready for the challenge. While we have rested a few players from the squad that played in Paris, we have brought in a few youngsters who have done well in training and have earned the opportunity to play in [China].

“I believe this is a great opportunity for youngsters who have received a call-up to shine. As a team, we want to continue to dominate in the Asian continent and we will go to China to retain the title.”

The Indian team will begin their campaign on September 8 with their first match against China, followed by their match against Japan a day later. Following a day’s rest, they will take on Malaysia on September 11 and play Korea on September 12.

India will then play Pakistan on September 14, while the semi-final and final will be held on September 16 and 17 respectively.