After a two-week break, Paris is set to welcome the world's top athletes once more as the 2024 Paralympic Games kick off on Wednesday.

India had secured 12 medals in all previous Paralympic Games combined. However, they made a historic leap at Tokyo 2020, winning 19 medals including five gold, eight silver and six bronze.

On Thursday, the opening day of competition, India’s archers will take center stage, including Tokyo bronze medallist Harvinder Singh and Sarita, a two-time Hangzhou Asian Para Games medallist.

Para-archer Sheetal Devi, a gold medallist at the Hangzhou Asian Games, will also begin her journey in the women’s individual compound open event.

Krishna Nagar, who clinched gold in badminton at Tokyo 2020, is eyeing another gold in Paris as he competes in the first group stage match of the men’s singles SH6 category.

India's schedule – August 29 (all times in IST) Sport Start Time Event Athlete Medal Event Para Badminton 12.00 pm Mixed Doubles SL3-SU5 (Group play) Nitesh Kumar/Murugesan Thulasimathi No Para Badminton 12.00 pm Mixed Doubles SL3-SU5 (Group play) Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj/Palak Kohli No Para Badminton Not before 12.40 pm Mixed Doubles SH6 (Group play) Sivarajam Solaimalai/Nithye Sre Sumathy No Para Badminton Not before 2.00 pm Women's Singles SL3 (Group play) Mandeep Kaur No Para Badminton Not before 2.00 pm Women's Singles SL3 (Group play) Manasi Joshi No Para Badminton Not before 2.40 pm Men's Singles SL4 (Group play) Sukant Kadam No Para Badminton Not before 3.20 pm Men's Singles SL4 (Group play) Suhas Lalinakere Yathira No Para Badminton Not before 3.20 pm Men's Singles SL4 (Group play) Tarun No Para Badminton Not before 4.00 pm Men's Singles SL3 (Group play) Nitesh Kumar No Para Badminton Not before 4.00 pm Men's Singles SL3 (Group play) Manoj Sarkar No Para Cycling 4.25 pm Women's C1-3 3000m Individual Pursuit Qualifying Jyoti Gaderiya No Para Archery 4.30 pm onwards Men's Individual Recurve Open (Ranking Round) Harvinder Singh No Para Archery 4.30 pm onwards Women's Individual Compound Open (Ranking Round) Sarita No Para Archery 4.30 pm onwards Women's Individual Compound Open (Ranking Round) Sheetal Devi No Para Badminton Not before 4.40 pm Women's Singles SL4 (Group play) Palak Kohli No Para Badminton Not before 5.20 pm Women's Singles SU5 (Group play) Murugesan Thulasimathi No Para Badminton 7.30 pm Men's Singles SH6 (Group play) Sivarajam Solaimalai No Para Badminton 7.30 pm Women's Singles SU5 (Group play) Manisha Ramadass No Para Badminton 7.30 pm Women's Singles SH6 (Group play) Nithya Sre Sumathy No Para Badminton 7.30 pm Men's Singles SH6 (Group play) Krishna Nagar No Para Archery 8.30 pm onwards Men's Individual Compound Open (Ranking Round) Shyam Sundar Swami No Para Archery 8.30 pm onwards Men's Individual Compound Open (Ranking Round) Rakesh Kumar No Para Archery 8.30 pm onwards Women's Individual Recurve Open (Ranking Round) Pooja No Para Archery 8.30 pm onwards Mixed team Compound Open (Ranking Round) Sheetal Devi

