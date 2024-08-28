After a two-week break, Paris is set to welcome the world's top athletes once more as the 2024 Paralympic Games kick off on Wednesday.
India had secured 12 medals in all previous Paralympic Games combined. However, they made a historic leap at Tokyo 2020, winning 19 medals including five gold, eight silver and six bronze.
On Thursday, the opening day of competition, India’s archers will take center stage, including Tokyo bronze medallist Harvinder Singh and Sarita, a two-time Hangzhou Asian Para Games medallist.
Para-archer Sheetal Devi, a gold medallist at the Hangzhou Asian Games, will also begin her journey in the women’s individual compound open event.
Krishna Nagar, who clinched gold in badminton at Tokyo 2020, is eyeing another gold in Paris as he competes in the first group stage match of the men’s singles SH6 category.
India's schedule – August 29 (all times in IST)
|Sport
|Start Time
|Event
|Athlete
|Medal Event
|Para Badminton
|12.00 pm
|Mixed Doubles SL3-SU5 (Group play)
|Nitesh Kumar/Murugesan Thulasimathi
|No
|Para Badminton
|12.00 pm
|Mixed Doubles SL3-SU5 (Group play)
|Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj/Palak Kohli
|No
|Para Badminton
|Not before 12.40 pm
|Mixed Doubles SH6 (Group play)
|Sivarajam Solaimalai/Nithye Sre Sumathy
|No
|Para Badminton
|Not before 2.00 pm
|Women's Singles SL3 (Group play)
|Mandeep Kaur
|No
|Para Badminton
|Not before 2.00 pm
|Women's Singles SL3 (Group play)
|Manasi Joshi
|No
|Para Badminton
|Not before 2.40 pm
|Men's Singles SL4 (Group play)
|Sukant Kadam
|No
|Para Badminton
|Not before 3.20 pm
|Men's Singles SL4 (Group play)
|Suhas Lalinakere Yathira
|No
|Para Badminton
|Not before 3.20 pm
|Men's Singles SL4 (Group play)
|Tarun
|No
|Para Badminton
|Not before 4.00 pm
|Men's Singles SL3 (Group play)
|Nitesh Kumar
|No
|Para Badminton
|Not before 4.00 pm
|Men's Singles SL3 (Group play)
|Manoj Sarkar
|No
|Para Cycling
|4.25 pm
|Women's C1-3 3000m Individual Pursuit Qualifying
|Jyoti Gaderiya
|No
|Para Archery
|4.30 pm onwards
|Men's Individual Recurve Open (Ranking Round)
|Harvinder Singh
|No
|Para Archery
|4.30 pm onwards
|Women's Individual Compound Open (Ranking Round)
|Sarita
|No
|Para Archery
|4.30 pm onwards
|Women's Individual Compound Open (Ranking Round)
|Sheetal Devi
|No
|Para Badminton
|Not before 4.40 pm
|Women's Singles SL4 (Group play)
|Palak Kohli
|No
|Para Badminton
|Not before 5.20 pm
|Women's Singles SU5 (Group play)
|Murugesan Thulasimathi
|No
|Para Badminton
|7.30 pm
|Men's Singles SH6 (Group play)
|Sivarajam Solaimalai
|No
|Para Badminton
|7.30 pm
|Women's Singles SU5 (Group play)
|Manisha Ramadass
|No
|Para Badminton
|7.30 pm
|Women's Singles SH6 (Group play)
|Nithya Sre Sumathy
|No
|Para Badminton
|7.30 pm
|Men's Singles SH6 (Group play)
|Krishna Nagar
|No
|Para Archery
|8.30 pm onwards
|Men's Individual Compound Open (Ranking Round)
|Shyam Sundar Swami
|No
|Para Archery
|8.30 pm onwards
|Men's Individual Compound Open (Ranking Round)
|Rakesh Kumar
|No
|Para Archery
|8.30 pm onwards
|Women's Individual Recurve Open (Ranking Round)
|Pooja
|No
|Para Archery
|8.30 pm onwards
|Mixed team Compound Open (Ranking Round)
| Sheetal Devi
Rakesh Kumar
Sarita
Shyam Sundar Swami
|No
|Para Archery
|8.30 pm onwards
|Mixed team Recurve Open (Ranking Round)
| Harvinder Singh
Pooja
|No
|Para Taekwondo
|8.30 pm
|Women K44 - 47kg
|Aruna
|No
|Para Badminton
|Not before 10.10 pm
|Mixed Doubles SL3-SU5 (Group play)
|Nitesh Kumar/Murugesan Thulasimathi
|No
|Para Badminton
|Not before 10.50 pm
|Mixed Doubles SL3-SU5 (Group play)
|Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj/Palak Kohli
|No
