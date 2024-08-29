The 2024 Paralympics opened in Paris on Wednesday in a colourful and hope-filled ceremony, starting 11 days of competition in a city still riding the wave of the successful Olympics.

French President Emmanuel Macron declared the Games open during a ceremony in a balmy Place de la Concorde in central Paris – the first time a Paralympic opening ceremony has taken place away from the main stadium.

The 4,400 competitors from 168 delegations paraded into the arena as the sun set with host nation France entering last to a standing ovation from 30,000 spectators packed into the stands around the historic square.

In one of the highlights of the ceremony, French singer Lucky Love, who is missing his left arm below the elbow, performed a moving rendition of his song "My Ability" surrounded by both able-bodied and disabled dancers.

The Paralympic flag was carried into the square by John McFall, a British Paralympic sprinter who has been selected by the European Space Agency to become the first parastronaut.

French Olympian Florent Manaudou brought the flame into the arena, as the four-day torch relay reached its culmination with five French Paralympians, including 2020 gold medallists Alexis Hanquinquant and Nantenin Keita, eventually lighting the already-iconic cauldron in the Tuileries Gardens.

A total of 18 of the 35 Olympic venues will also be used for the Paralympics, which run until September 8, including the ornate Grand Palais and the Stade de France.

(Text from AFP)

Here are some photos from the opening ceremony:

Thibault Camus / POOL / AFP

Bob MARTIN / OIS/IOC / AFP

JULIEN DE ROSA / POOL / AFP

Maja SMIEJKOWSKA / REUTERS

Martin BUREAU / AFP

Dimitar DILKOFF / AFP