India could win their first medals at the 2024 Paris Paralympics on Friday with three athletes in the finals of their respective track and field events.

Karamjyoti Dalal and Sakshi Kasana will be in action in the women’s discus throw F55 final followed by Preethi Pal in the women’s 100m T35 final.

Arshad Shaik is also in contention for a medal in the men's C2 3000m individual pursuit event. Should he finish in the top four in the qualification event, he will fight for a medal either in the bronze medal race or the gold medal race.

India’s shooting contingent begin their campaign on Friday with Avani Lekhara and Mona Agarwal competing in the R2 - women’s 10m air rifle standing SH1 qualification. Rudransh Khandelwal and Manish Narwal will be eyeing a place in the final of P1 - men's 10m air pistol SH1 event.

Sriharsha Devaraddi Ramakrishna is the final Indian shooter in action on Friday as he competes in the R4 - mixed 10m air rifle standing SH2 qualification event.

Anita and Narayana Konganapalle will be in action in the PR3 mixed double sculls heats.

The badminton contingent led by the likes of Manasi Joshi, Manoj Sarkar and Nitesh Kuamar will continue their respective campaigns on Friday.

India's schedule – August 30 (all times in IST) Sport Start Time Event Athlete Medal Event Para Badminton 12.00 pm Women's Singles SL3 (Group play) Manasi Joshi No Para Shooting

12.30 pm

R2 - Women's 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 Qualification Avani Lekhara and Mona Agarwal

No Para Badminton Not before 1.20 pm

Men's Singles SL3 (Group play) Manoj Sarkar No Para Athletics

1.30 pm

Women's Discus Throw F55 Final

Karamjyoti and Sakshi Kasana

YES Para Badminton Not before 2 pm Men's Singles SL3 (Group play) Nitesh Kumar No Para Badminton Not before 2.40 pm Men's Singles SL4 (Group play) Suhas Lalinakere Yathira No Para Shooting

2.45 pm

P1 - Men's 10m Air Pistol SH1 Qualification

Rudransh Khandelwal and Manish Narwal

No Para Rowing

3 pm

PR3 Mixed Double Sculls Heats

Anita and Narayana Konganapalle

No Para Archery 3.03 pm Women's Individual Compound Open Round of 32

Sarita No Para Cycling Track 4.24 pm Men's C2 3000m Individual Pursuit Qualifying

Arshad Shaik

No Para Badminton Not before 4.40 pm Women's Singles SL4 (Group play) Palak Kohli

No Para Athletics

4.45 pm Women's 100m T35 Final

Preethi Pal

YES

Para Shooting

5.00 pm R4 - Mixed 10m Air Rifle Standing SH2 Qualification

Sriharsha Devaraddi Ramakrishna

No *Para Cycling Track 7.19 pm Men's C2 3000m Individual Pursuit Medal Races

Arshad Shaik

YES Subject to qualification race