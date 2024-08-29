India could win their first medals at the 2024 Paris Paralympics on Friday with three athletes in the finals of their respective track and field events.
Karamjyoti Dalal and Sakshi Kasana will be in action in the women’s discus throw F55 final followed by Preethi Pal in the women’s 100m T35 final.
Arshad Shaik is also in contention for a medal in the men's C2 3000m individual pursuit event. Should he finish in the top four in the qualification event, he will fight for a medal either in the bronze medal race or the gold medal race.
India’s shooting contingent begin their campaign on Friday with Avani Lekhara and Mona Agarwal competing in the R2 - women’s 10m air rifle standing SH1 qualification. Rudransh Khandelwal and Manish Narwal will be eyeing a place in the final of P1 - men's 10m air pistol SH1 event.
Sriharsha Devaraddi Ramakrishna is the final Indian shooter in action on Friday as he competes in the R4 - mixed 10m air rifle standing SH2 qualification event.
Anita and Narayana Konganapalle will be in action in the PR3 mixed double sculls heats.
The badminton contingent led by the likes of Manasi Joshi, Manoj Sarkar and Nitesh Kuamar will continue their respective campaigns on Friday.
India's schedule – August 30 (all times in IST)
|Sport
|Start Time
|Event
|Athlete
|Medal Event
|Para Badminton
|12.00 pm
|Women's Singles SL3 (Group play)
|Manasi Joshi
|No
| Para Shooting
| 12.30 pm
|R2 - Women's 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 Qualification
| Avani Lekhara and Mona Agarwal
|No
|Para Badminton
| Not before 1.20 pm
|Men's Singles SL3 (Group play)
|Manoj Sarkar
|No
| Para Athletics
| 1.30 pm
| Women's Discus Throw F55 Final
| Karamjyoti and Sakshi Kasana
|YES
|Para Badminton
|Not before 2 pm
|Men's Singles SL3 (Group play)
|Nitesh Kumar
|No
|Para Badminton
|Not before 2.40 pm
|Men's Singles SL4 (Group play)
|Suhas Lalinakere Yathira
|No
| Para Shooting
| 2.45 pm
| P1 - Men's 10m Air Pistol SH1 Qualification
| Rudransh Khandelwal and Manish Narwal
|No
| Para Rowing
| 3 pm
| PR3 Mixed Double Sculls Heats
| Anita and Narayana Konganapalle
|No
|Para Archery
|3.03 pm
| Women's Individual Compound Open Round of 32
|Sarita
|No
|Para Cycling Track
|4.24 pm
| Men's C2 3000m Individual Pursuit Qualifying
| Arshad Shaik
|No
|Para Badminton
|Not before 4.40 pm
|Women's Singles SL4 (Group play)
| Palak Kohli
|No
| Para Athletics
|4.45 pm
| Women's 100m T35 Final
| Preethi Pal
| YES
| Para Shooting
|5.00 pm
| R4 - Mixed 10m Air Rifle Standing SH2 Qualification
| Sriharsha Devaraddi Ramakrishna
|No
|*Para Cycling Track
|7.19 pm
| Men's C2 3000m Individual Pursuit Medal Races
| Arshad Shaik
|YES
