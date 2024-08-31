India’s Yuki Bhambri advanced to the third round in men’s doubles at the 2024 US Open on Friday.

Bhambri, along with partner Albano Olivetti of France, beat 15th seeds American-Dutch duo Austin Krajicek and Jean-Julien Roger 4-6 6-3 7-5 in a match that took just over two hours.

This is only the second time that Bhambri has reached the third round of a Grand Slam in his career, the previous time being at the 2014 Australian Open.

Rohan Bopanna also entered the third round in men’s doubles along with Australian partner Matthew Ebden.

The Indo-Australian pair, seeded second, had first beat Dutch pair of Robin Haase and Sander Arends 6-3, 7-5 in the opening round on Thursday. Later on Friday, Bopanna and Ebden made quick work of their opponents Spain's Roberto Carballes Baena and Federico Coria from Argentina to beat them 6-2, 6-4 and move into the third round.

The 44-year-old Indian also won his opening round match in mixed doubles with partner Aldila Sutjiadi from Indonesia, beating Germany's Tim Puetz and Dutch player Demi Schuurs 7-6 (7), 7-6 (5).

Meanwhile, N Sriram Balaji and his Argentinian partner Guido Andreozzi exited in the second round with a 6-7 (4), 4-6 loss to Michael Venus of New Zealand and Neal Skupski of Great Britain.