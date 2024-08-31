Avani Lekhara and Preethi Pal could have a chance of winning their second medals in Paris when they participate in their second events on Sunday at the 2024 Paralympics.

Lekhara will be competing in mixed 10m air rifle prine SH1 event along with Sidharth Banu while Pal will take to the Stade de France track once more when she participates in the women’s 200m T35 event.

September 1, Day 4 of the Paralympics in the French capital, will also see Sukant Kadam go up against compatriot Suhas Yathiraj for a place in the final of the men’s badminton singles SL4 event. Irrespective of the result of this semi-final, India is assured of a medal in this particular category.

Nitesh Kumar will also hope to add to India’s medal tally when he competes in the semi-final of the men’s badminton singles SL3 category.

Additionally, Ravi Rongali in men’s shotput along with Nishad Kumar and Ram Pal in men’s high jump will aim to reach the podium in their respective events.