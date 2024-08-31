Avani Lekhara and Preethi Pal could have a chance of winning their second medals in Paris when they participate in their second events on Sunday at the 2024 Paralympics.

Lekhara will be competing in mixed 10m air rifle prine SH1 event along with Sidharth Banu while Pal will take to the Stade de France track once more when she participates in the women’s 200m T35 event.

September 1, Day 4 of the Paralympics in the French capital, will also see Sukant Kadam go up against compatriot Suhas Yathiraj for a place in the final of the men’s badminton singles SL4 event. Irrespective of the result of this semi-final, India is assured of a medal in this particular category.

Nitesh Kumar will also hope to add to India’s medal tally when he competes in the semi-final of the men’s badminton singles SL3 category.

Additionally, Ravi Rongali in men’s shotput along with Nishad Kumar and Ram Pal in men’s high jump will aim to reach the podium in their respective events.

India's schedule – September 1 (timings in IST)

Sport Start time Event Athlete Medal event
Para Shooting 1:00 pm R3 - Mixed 10m Air Rifle Prone SH1 Qualification Sidharth Banu
Avani Lekhara 		No
Para Athletics 1:57 pm Women's 1500m T11 Round 1, Heat 1 Rakshitha Raju No
Para Rowing 2:00 pm PR3 Mixed Double Sculls Final B Anita and Narayana Konganapalle No
Para Shooting 3:00 pm R5 - Mixed 10m Air Rifle Prone SH2 Qualification Sriharsha Ramakrishna Devaraddi No
Para Athletics 3:13 pm Men's Shotput F40 Final Ravi Rongali Yes
Para Shooting* 4:30 pm R3 - Mixed 10m Air Rifle Prone SH1 Final Sidharth Banu
Avani Lekhara 		Yes
Para Shooting* 6:30 pm R5 - Mixed 10m Air Rifle Prone SH2 Final Sriharsha Ramakrishna Devaraddi Yes
Para Archery 7:17 pm Men's Individual Compound Open 1/8 Elimination Round Rakesh Kumar No
Para Badminton 8:10 pm Men's Singles SL3 Semi-final Nitesh Kumar No
Para Badminton 8:10 pm Men's Singles SL4 Semi-final Sukant Kadam No
Para Badminton 8:10 pm Men's Singles SL4 Semi-final Suhas Yathiraj No
Para Table tennis 9:15 pm Women's Singles WS4 Round of 16 Bhavinaben Patel No
Para Archery* 9:16 pm onwards Men's Individual Compound Open Quarter-final Rakesh Kumar No
Para Archery* 10:24 pm onwards Men's Individual Compound Open Semi-final Rakesh Kumar No
Para Athletics 10:40 pm Men's High Jump T47 Final Nishad Kumar
Ram Pal 		Yes
Para Archery* 11:13 pm Men's Individual Compound Open Bronze medal match Rakesh Kumar Yes
Para Archery* 11:30 pm Men's Individual Compound Open Gold medal match Rakesh Kumar Yes
Para Athletics 11:37 pm Women's 200m T35 Final Preethi Pal Yes
Para Table Tennis 12:15 am (on Sept 2) Women's Singles WS3 Round of 16 Sonalben Patel No
* subject to qualification