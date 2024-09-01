The reigning men’s javelin throw champion and world record holder Sumit Antil will be in action for India at the 2024 Paris Paralympics on Monday.

Competing alongside Antil in men’s javelin F64 will be Sandeep Choudhary and Sandip Sargar. Besides, the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics silver medallist Yogesh Khatuniya will also be in action in men’s discus throw F56, while reigning world champion and world record holder Deepti Jeevanji will start her campaign in women’s 400m T20.

Moreover, India will also have multiple medals up for grabs in badminton with the likes of Nitesh Kumar, Manisha Ramadass, Nithya Sre, Thulasimathi Murugesan all in action.

India's schedule – September 2 (timings in IST) Sport Start Time Event Athlete Medal event Shooting 12.30 pm P3 - Mixed 25m Pistol SH1 Qualification Nihal Singh, Amir Ahmad Bhat No Athletics 1.35 pm Men's Discus Throw F56 Yogesh Khatuniya Yes Badminton 1.40 pm Mixed doubles SH6 Bronze Nithya Sre/Sivarajan Solaimalai Yes Archery 8.40 pm Mixed Team Compound Open Quarter-final Sheetal Devi/Rakesh Kumar No Athletics 10.30 pm Men's Javelin F64 Sumit Antil, Sandeep Choudhary, Sandip Sargar Yes Athletics 10.34 pm Women's Discus Throw F54 Kanchan Lakhani Yes Athletics 11.50 pm Women's 400m T20 Heat 1 Deepthi Jeevanji No

The schedule will be updated as and when more matches are officially confirmed